Why The Last Of Us Creators Chose An Obscure Richard Dreyfuss Rom-Com For Jackson's Movie Night

This post contains spoilers for HBO's "The Last of Us."

There is no happy zombie story. No matter if it's a comedy, a romance or a musical, a zombie apocalypse destroys all chance and hope for a normal, let alone happy, existence. This is part of what makes the "The Last of Us" compelling, because you are seeing people desperately trying to cling onto their humanity, and their sense of community, even while fighting off mushroom zombies and hordes of violent humans.

Indeed, "The Last of Us," particularly the original video game, is a constant gut punch. At every chance, if there is a possibility of something good happening, the game immediately kicks it in the nuts and laughs at the very idea. It's why some of the best moments of the game are simply very small moments of relative tranquility, normalcy, and happiness.

The HBO show, however, takes that a step further. It's still a gut punch of a series that captures the bleak heart-wrenching pain of the games, but it also isn't afraid to let you have a moment of bittersweet victory every once in a while. We had it with the Bill and Frank episode, which gave us one of the finest hours of TV in years. We also get that in episode 6, "Kin," when Joel and Ellie make it to Jackson, a small community in Wyoming, where they find Joel's brother Tommy. The two see that the town is a rather well-functioning community equipped with everything from a school and a bar to electricity and even a movie theater.

It is here that Ellie gets to take presumably her first-ever trip to the cinema, where the 1977 Richard Dreyfuss romantic comedy "The Goodbye Girl" is showing. But why this specific and, relatively speaking, obscure film?