Sarah's Death Haunts Joel Through One Particular Musical Cue In The Last Of Us

This post contains spoilers for HBO's "The Last of Us."

From Linda Ronstadt to Depeche Mode, HBO's "The Last Of Us" knows a thing or two about emotionally devastating its audience with the perfect needle-drop. I have it on good authority (aka personal experience) that anyone who watches this show will never again make it through "Long Long Time" without needing a hefty kleenex box. Avoiding pain was never an option: Joel and Ellie live in a bleak world, where they've lost almost everyone, except for each other. Their journey across the country may have brought them closer together, but at least 50% of that boils down to shared trauma. Along the way, they've encountered so much more grief than they could have imagined. So really, how surprising was it when the sixth episode ended with a somber cover of "Never Let Me Down Again"?

The soundtrack has been instrumental (no pun intended) when it comes to the emotional highs on "The Last of Us", but so has the score — a carryover from the Naughty Dog game that the series adapts. The decision to have Gustavo Santaolalla (who composed the music for both video games) return as composer was key. His music is inextricably linked to the experience of playing through those games, so it wouldn't quite be "The Last Of Us" without him.

Sometimes sweeping, and other times tender, those achingly bittersweet compositions are embedded into Ellie and Joel's world. Perhaps the best example of this is made clear in "Kin," when Joel, for the third time in a single episode, is overwhelmed by fear — and Santaolalla's score kicks in to remind us why.