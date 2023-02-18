Oliver Wood, Cinematographer Behind Face/Off, Morbius, And The Bourne Trilogy, Has Died At 80

Oliver Wood, the British cinematographer behind "Face/Off," "Morbius," and the original "Bourne" movie trilogy, has died at the age of 80. Variety reports that Wood passed away in his Hollywood home on Monday, February 13, after battling cancer. He is survived by his wife, Sabine, and three children: Katharine, Fiona, and Emerson.

Following early credits on films like William Friedkin's "To Live and Die in L.A." and Leonard Kastle's "The Honeymoon Killers," Wood became the director of photography for one of the most influential TV shows of all time, "Miami Vice," and was behind the camera for 53 episodes in total. From there, he found his niche in the genres of action and comedy, and in the places where they overlapped.

Wood's first film credit after "Miami Vice" was "Die Hard 2," and the '90s saw him working on the comedy sequels "Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey" and "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit," as well as John Woo's face-swap thriller "Face/Off," starring John Travolta and Nicolas Cage. "I love the hard-edged romanticism of Woo's Hong Kong movies, particularly 'The Killer,' and when he came to Hollywood I was determined to work with him," Wood explained in an interview with Live Design. He had actually been approached about shooting Woo's previous movie, "Broken Arrow," but had been held back by a broken ankle. Woo had told him, "Maybe next time."

"Next time" proved to be as rewarding as it was challenging. "We were doing four- and five-camera setups," said Wood. "John's films are about movement, movement, and more movement within the anamorphic frame." He also recalled, laughing, that Woo demanded "the actors be lit to look glamorous no matter what was going on around them — and there was quite a lot."