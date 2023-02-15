Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Production Wraps With An Unrendered CGI Ape Celebration

The "Planet of the Apes" franchise is one of the best movie franchises ever made, and also one of the most consistent ones too — in terms of bonkers ideas taken to their best extremes if not quality alone. The original pentalogy was made out of increasingly small-budget, cheesy sci-fi B-movies that constantly tried to one-up the previous installment with ludicrous ideas and resonant themes.

Before the "Fast & Furious" franchise started reinventing itself and introducing crazier and crazier stunts and plots with every movie, "Planet of the Apes" went from a nihilistic ending where every living thing on the planet died to following that up with a wacky comedy about talking apes in the big city, before following THAT up with a dark, thematically resonant film about a revolution that almost got an R-rating. Then, the reboot trilogy gave us the best movie trilogy of the past decade, full of pathos, game-changing VFX, and one of the best performances of the century

That trilogy ended so masterfully, with so much emotion that it was baffling that they would try and do it again. Regardless, here we are. Director Wes Ball is getting his own try at continuing the story of the planet of apes, now under Disney following their acquisition of Fox.

We don't yet know much about "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," but we know it is a follow-up to the previous trilogy that will deal with the legacy of Caesar. With the release date getting closer and closer, we're bound to start hearing more about the movie, starting with the news that production wrapped, and our first look at, well, some unrendered CGI apes.