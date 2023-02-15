Creed 3 Final Trailer: Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Get Ready To Rumble
Adonis Creed is coming back for another go around in the ring, with "Creed III" set to grace our screens next month. This one will be a bit unique though as Sylvester Stallone will not be returning as Rocky Balboa and will not be in Michael B. Jordan's corner. This time, Jordan's facing off against Jonathan Majors of "Lovecraft Country" fame (in addition to playing Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) as a forgotten memory from Adonis' past. Now, MGM has released a final trailer for the film, which sets up an emotional, hard-hitting battle between Jordan and Majors' onscreen counterparts. Let them fight, as it were.
Aside from starring in the lead role again, Jordan also stepped behind the camera to direct this entry personally, marking his feature directorial debut. If this trailer is anything to go on, he had no trouble adapting to the director's chair. Let's have a look, shall we?
Watch the final Creed III trailer
While there is a great deal of the same footage here from the previous trailers, this one is framed a bit more intensely and plays up the dramatics of it all. One big thing here is that Adonis is very much on top now and has been for some time — he's no longer an underdog. But it appears as though that's going to be put at risk as this is not just another fight; Creed has a history with Majors' character Damian, and a complicated one at that. As is the case with the best "Rocky" movies, there appears to be a great deal of substance both inside and outside of the ring here. The synopsis for the sequel reads as follows:
After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian –- a fighter who has nothing to lose.
The cast also includes Tessa Thompson ("Thor: Love and Thunder"), Wood Harris ("The Wire"), Mila Davis-Kent ("The Resident"), Florian Munteanu ("Creed II"), and Phylicia Rashad ("Black Box"). Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, Nicolas Stern, and Adam Rosenberg serve as executive producers, with Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Ryan Coogler, Jordan, Elizabeth Raposo, Jonathan Glickman, and Sylvester Stallone also producing.
"Creed III" is set to hit theaters on March 3, 2023.