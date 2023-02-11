Why The Last Of Us Made A Tragic Change To The Sniper Sequence From The Game

This post contains spoilers for "Endure and Survive," the fifth episode of "The Last of Us."

"The Last of Us" is an extremely cinematic video game, but it's still a video game. Some playable scenes from the Naughty Dog Playstation game would never translate to screen, while some scenes from the HBO adaptation wouldn't work in a video game. As always, series co-creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin attempted to strike the right balance, giving people who played the games everything they came for from the series, while adding characters, plots, and moments that elevate scenes that otherwise would've fallen flat without a controller in one's hands.

This week on the official "The Last of Us" podcast, the two spoke with host and game voice actor Troy Baker about adapting the big Kansas City face-off (which took place in Pittsburgh in the game), and explained how they were able to take one un-adaptable game detail and turn it into a surprisingly heartbreaking showdown. In the game version of "The Last of Us," Joel encounters a sniper who taunts him from within a house. As the player, you have to exchange gunfire with him and other snipers, but it's not a sequence that would translate well on screen.

"In the game, the sniper is really good, and he's not alone," Mazin told the podcast. "There are six or seven other guys with him that you have to clear out." The filmmakers describe an action scene in which Joel has to duck around the perimeter of nearby houses in order to avoid the sniper, before ultimately making his way to the sharpshooter. "The way we wrote that sniper was that he would antagonize you," Druckmann says. "He yells at you to kind of rile you up to make you angry. So when you get in that house, you unleash on him."