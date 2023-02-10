Huesera: The Bone Woman Director Michelle Garza Cervera Is Inspired By Nightmares [Exclusive Interview]

You open with a grand shot of the Virgin Mary. For you, what was her importance in the story?

Our Virgin Mary in Mexico is Virgen de Guadalupe. I feel like in Mexico, and in many cultures, there are two big portrayals of women, which is either you are a virgin, the protector and the caring woman, and perfect. You are this super mother that takes care of everyone around her, but never of herself. And then the other aspect of, in the case of Mexico, is this La Llorona, this terrible woman that can't control herself and ends up killing her kids. There's a big talk in Mexico about how sometimes they want to put us either in one of those two boxes, and both of those two boxes are inhuman and not real. There's such a huge gray scale between those concepts.

I wanted to start the film with this thing that defines our lives that is so huge and so sacred that it is motherhood. I feel like that place portrayed it in the best way. That's how it feels, that social expectation, of the path you have to follow in life. It is that huge. It does define your life. To challenge that is not easy. So, I think that was the right way to start the film with this huge image of the Virgin that makes you super tiny compared to it.

After showing the film in Mexico and elsewhere, what have your conversations with women been like afterward? How do they relate?

It's been amazing, honestly. Even last night we had a screening and there were so many Latina women in their 40s or 50s. To me, it's awesome to see how much they're relating to the film, and they're loving a horror film, when it's not exactly the genre that they tend to watch. To me, that's a specific audience, like my aunts and my mom, if she was here; that's the audience that I want. I love every audience, but to me, it's very special that the film speaks for a lot of the silence that they hold through their lives. When they finally see something portrayed that speaks to everything that they've been holding up for so long because of the social expectations that they're submitted to, that's beautiful. I've had amazing approaches after screenings, in tears and very moved by the film. It gives sense to this crazy process of making a film.

And there's also the crazy process of creating a human life.

Exactly. It's similar in some ways.

Can we go down that path? What are the pains of making your first movie?

Honestly, it is a marriage in many ways. I committed to "Huesera," and in that moment, she turned into the goddess of my life. She was asking for sacrifices in every aspect of my life. I changed so much of myself and of my work ways or my personality, even. Many things in my life were affected by this project in all the layers. My family dynamics changed because I was completely, profoundly immersed in an investigation. Even putting into focus the way I have relationships with my family and the way I want to live my life, because that's what the film speaks about. So, there was no way I could escape from that. It was our best film school, but also, it's not easy. Now, I'm about to start the second one, I'm like, "Is this one going to take me, too?" But I love it. I couldn't be happier. I love living to make films.

It is a very introspective horror movie that also deals heavily with shame and regret. Were those themes always on your mind?

Completely. They're trying to reach freedom, and it's so hard because there's so much shame. There's so much fear to regret, and there's so much guilt. There's this expectation and all humans, we have it, but there's a huge expectation on women that we have to say yes or to be comfortable and to always be easygoing, and to set boundaries is not an easy thing to do. It becomes very suffocating, and it becomes terrifying in many aspects because then at one point you're like, "Oh my God, when did I subscribe to this life? I never know in what moment of my life I said yes to all of this that now is my life. What if I wanted something else and I will never know now?" To me, when I found that was a theme for the film, it was perfect for a horror film.