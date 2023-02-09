Unseen Trailer: Jolene Purdy Helps A Kidnapping Victim Via FaceTime In Blumhouse Comedy-Thriller

This is a clever idea for a movie, one that instantly hooks viewers before the trailer even kicks into high gear. The movie comes from director Yoko Okumura, making her feature directorial debut after helming episodes of shows including "Good Trouble" and "The Bold Type." It's also the feature debut for script co-writer Brian Rawlins, who co-wrote the movie with "Gnomes & Trolls: The Secret Chamber" writer Salvatore Cardoni. While it's initially hard to square the movie's dead serious plot with some of the more comedic elements in this trailer, "Unseen" looks pretty dang compelling. It feels very high energy, with an edit that favors split screens and quick zooms, as well as some chaotic twists that are teased in the trailer.

The film's cast includes Nicholas X. Parsons ("Palmer") as Sam's American-flag-clad boss, Michael Patrick Lane ("Dynasty") as Emily's kidnapper ex, and Missi Pyle ("Galaxy Quest") as a wealthy-looking shop patron whose phone Sam steals to aid in her mission. The trailer gives us plenty of excitement, but also makes me want to see the movie to find out more about how this off-the-wall premise would work. Does Emily only get one call before her phone loses service for good? What happens when it gets dark and Sam can't lead her anymore?

Okumura, Cardoni, and Rawlins have definitely crafted an intriguing story with "Unseen," and we won't have to wait too long to find out how it all goes down: the movie is set to debut on digital and on-demand on March 7, 2023.