It Was Paul Rudd's Idea To Explore Quantum Mechanics For Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania

Quantum mechanics: it's a fun and freaky field of science that's nonetheless extremely tough to explain. It's also the driving force behind "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," the latest Marvel movie that sees Paul Rudd's Scott Lang visiting the subatomic "quantum realm" in a journey that'll somehow see him face off against Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conquerer. While I can't say I entirely get the finer points of quantum mechanics, apparently Paul Rudd himself does. According to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, Rudd himself came up with the idea for an Ant-Man plot set in the quantum realm.

Feige, Rudd, and other members of the cast and crew spoke at a press conference for the movie today that was attended by /Film's Jeremy Mathai. There, Feige was asked about what exactly the quantum realm is and where viewers may have caught it mentioned before, and the exec revealed that Rudd broached the topic of taking the story to the quantum realm before production even began on 2015's "Ant-Man."

"We first saw it in the first 'Ant-Man' film, and I was sort of reminded recently that this was an idea that Paul had early on, before we started filming the first 'Ant-Man' film," Feige explains. He recalls Rudd saying, "What if we explore this, you know, quantum mechanics?" The Marvel President quips that he's happy to get into the details of quantum mechanics "at length," but the short version according to Feige is that "things act very differently at the quantum level, and Paul was talking about the amount of storytelling and imagination and fun that you could have there."