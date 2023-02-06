Alicia Silverstone Returns As Cher In Clueless Super Bowl Commercial For Rakuten

The Super Bowl hasn't actually happened yet, but as is tradition these days, we're already getting a good look at many of the biggest commercials that are set to run during the game. Does this take pretty much all of the joy and surprise out of actually experiencing them live without any warning? Yes. Are some of them still a lot of fun? Also yes.

Among the batch of early releases is a commercial for the online cash back program Rakuten, which works as an extension on your computer or an app on your phone that helps you get coupons and cash back when shopping. Rakuten went all out for their Super Bowl commercial with a scene that features one of the most recognizable characters in teen movie history: Cher Horowitz from "Clueless." Alicia Silverstone is reprising the role she played 28 years ago (although the idea for "Clueless" originated in 1993, making this a 30-year-anniversary of sorts), alongside Elisa Donovan, who played antagonist Amber in the film.

The one minute ad features Silverstone as Cher giving a report to her high school class, still wearing the yellow plaid skirtsuit that became instantly recognizable after Amy Heckerling's film dropped in 1995. Instead of talking about how the Statue of Liberty doesn't say RSVP, however, Cher's extolling the benefits of Rakuten in a debate-style face-off against Amber. The commercial is pretty straightforward, but it also lets us see Cher outside the classroom, pulling a pink sweater out of her rotating closet and backing her white Jeep Wrangler straight into a delivery van.