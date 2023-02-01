Big George Foreman Trailer: The Legendary Boxer Gets The Biopic Treatment

Boxing movies tend to be pretty great fodder for a harrowing feel-good story. Even people who don't give a damn about boxing otherwise would be hard-pressed not to cheer by the end of "Rocky" or "Cinderella Man." Sure, there is the occasional dark boxing tale, such as "Raging Bull," that makes for equally — if not more — compelling cinema. Today though brings us what appears to be an underdog story, and a familiar one for many fans of the sport, as the trailer for "Big George Foreman" is here. Or, to be more specific regarding the title, "Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World." And yes, they did put all of that on the poster.

In any case, this is the tale of George Foreman and, more specifically, his wildly unlikely comeback story as a boxer advanced in his years. Many people may not be familiar with his accomplishments as a fighter, though they may well know his name from the line of grills he sold for years (and yes, that is also addressed here). But this is a boxing movie, through and through. Let's see what Sony has cooked up, shall we?