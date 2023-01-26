Party Down Trailer: Are We Having Fun Yet? Because The Gang Is Finally Back For A Third Season

The trailer goes a little light on the story elements and, instead, focuses a bit more on character beats, as well as gags. Ron still very much seems like Ron who, more than ten years later, is still dedicated to the catering service. Meanwhile, many members of the old gang have seemingly moved on, Henry included, before being pulled back in somehow. Plus, there are a few new faces who have joined the crew to annoy Ron, which should help change up the dynamic a bit. Overall? It very much looks like "Party Down," plain and simple.

Aside from Scott, other original cast members include Ken Marino ("The Other Two"), Jane Lynch ("Glee"), Martin Starr ("Silicon Valley"), Ryan Hansen ("Bless this Mess"), and Megan Mullally ("Will & Grace"). Joining in on the fun will be Jennifer Garner ("Yes Day") Tyrel Jackson Williams ("Brockmire"), Zoe Chao ("The Afterparty"), and James Marsden ("Dead to Me"). The impressive list of guest stars for the coming season include Dan Bakkedahl ("Veep"), Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary"), Liv Hewson ("Yellowjackets"), Fran Kranz ("Julia"), Ki Hong Lee ("Dave"), Lyric Lewis ("A.P. Bio"), Bobby Moynihan ("Saturday Night Live"), Nick Offerman ("The Last of Us"), Judy Reyes ("Claws"), and Calum Worthy ("The Act").

The third season is executive produced by "Party Down" alumni Rob Thomas ("Veronica Mars," "iZombie"), John Enbom ("iZombie," "Benched,"), Paul Rudd ("Ant-Man"), Dan Etheridge ("Veronica Mars," "iZombie"), and Adam Scott ("Severance," "Parks and Recreation"). Enbom also serves as showrunner.

"Party Down" season 3 premieres on all Starz platforms on Friday, February 24.