Jonathan Kasdan Says That Willow Credits Tease Doesn't Guarantee A Season 2

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the season finale of "Willow."

Lucasfilm's "Willow" ended its first season on something of a high note. Balance has been the name of the game for the series — and for its showrunner, Jon Kasdan — and the "Willow" finale does really balance the task of satisfying its audience and leaving enough questions unanswered. While Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis) and his young ward, Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber) manage to hold back the unspeakable evil that wants to reshape the world — the enigmatic Wyrm — the fight's clearly not over just yet. With fan-favorite Graydon (Tony Revolori) trapped in a dark dimension with a corrupted manifestation of Elora, "Willow" is already teasing a much juicier conflict for the seasons to come. But is there a second — or even third — season on the horizon just yet?

Each episode of "Willow" has opened on the pages of a literal storybook, taking us through one "chapter" of the story each week. At first, it seemed like little more than an aesthetic flourish, an easy shorthand to bring us into the world of the high fantasy series. But the season finale actually ends with the book being closed — revealing that this is but the first volume —and placed on a shelf alongside volumes II and III. Was Kasdan alluding to plans for two more seasons with that mid-credits tease? According to Kasdan himself, it's actually not that deep.