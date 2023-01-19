Jonathan Kasdan Says That Willow Credits Tease Doesn't Guarantee A Season 2
Warning: Spoilers ahead for the season finale of "Willow."
Lucasfilm's "Willow" ended its first season on something of a high note. Balance has been the name of the game for the series — and for its showrunner, Jon Kasdan — and the "Willow" finale does really balance the task of satisfying its audience and leaving enough questions unanswered. While Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis) and his young ward, Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber) manage to hold back the unspeakable evil that wants to reshape the world — the enigmatic Wyrm — the fight's clearly not over just yet. With fan-favorite Graydon (Tony Revolori) trapped in a dark dimension with a corrupted manifestation of Elora, "Willow" is already teasing a much juicier conflict for the seasons to come. But is there a second — or even third — season on the horizon just yet?
Each episode of "Willow" has opened on the pages of a literal storybook, taking us through one "chapter" of the story each week. At first, it seemed like little more than an aesthetic flourish, an easy shorthand to bring us into the world of the high fantasy series. But the season finale actually ends with the book being closed — revealing that this is but the first volume —and placed on a shelf alongside volumes II and III. Was Kasdan alluding to plans for two more seasons with that mid-credits tease? According to Kasdan himself, it's actually not that deep.
The story continues ... maybe
Kasdan spoke to The Wrap after the "Willow" finale, and the conversation naturally turned to the issue of those three volumes. Surprisingly, the scene in question was "not a tease of any kind" to the series creator, who explained, "that three-act structure is so ingrained in who I am, that when we got to the end of this season, it really felt like it was the first act of a movie." He continued:
"My expectation as a viewer and as a fan is that when the stories begin, the narrator or author has some intention for where they might end and not an expectation that they're just going to go on forever ... My intent with this and as a fan first was that we were going to tell a story and it was going to be a story with a beginning, a middle, and an end. And if it ended after one season, that was not what any of us were intending."
Well, if the "Willow" team is intent on three seasons, it must follow that a series renewal in on the way ... right? "I honestly have no idea," Kasdan told The Wrap. "These shows take so long to make. And particularly in the machinery of a company like Lucasfilm, the attitude that I'm presented with is, 'Get typing kid, and we'll let you know if it's not happening.'"
Hopefully, this is just the beginning
Kasdan's comments might feel like a letdown for fans who've been holding out for that series renewal — but when you really think about it, it's not a bad strategy. Even with positive reviews and a rejuvenated, passionate fanbase, a second season is rarely guaranteed. Kasdan kind of has the right idea in playing things close to the vest, especially given all the work he put into securing a "Willow" series in the first place.
That said, Kasdan is more than open to continuing the story of Willow, Elora, and their fledgling fellowship. "I'm proceeding with enthusiasm and excitement," he continued. "We certainly have stories we'd love to tell and we think there's a shot."
All episodes of "Willow" are currently streaming on Disney+.