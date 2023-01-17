Willow Showrunner Jon Kasdan Wanted To Balance Humor And Horror In The Season Finale [Exclusive Interview]

I know it's been a long road to get to this moment where the work is done and you can kind of just sit and reflect on it all. How do you feel about "Willow" now that the project is fully out there?

It's very gratifying. There are things about it that I was excited for and hoped people would react to in a certain way, and I've certainly gotten that satisfaction. But there are other things that I had not anticipated and have been thrilled to see just how deeply into certain characters and relationships fans have gotten. That is delightful and very moving and just a wonderful way to get to experience a story you've created, where you've truly gotten people invested in these characters.

I like that you talked about the surprises, because you were really open about inviting fan feedback and not just positive reviews, but even some of the less-than-glowing critiques.

You sort of know, I think, going into these things that, particularly when you take a big swing as we did with "Willow" — to sort of tonally and in terms of making it something very specific and different from the movie — that certain people will embrace that and certain people won't. Just as you know and I personally know from working on "Solo," when you're overly faithful to the source material, you can have the opposite thing, which the people are like, "Well, they didn't bring anything new. It's milquetoast." And when you go and try to do something different as Rian [Johnson, director of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"] has or whatever, you're likely to get a lot of people who are like, "Well, that's not the 'Willow' I grew up with.

What's nice about that dynamic and that knowledge that I'm sort of privy to is that it makes it possible to embrace every opinion that people have and relate to every opinion people have. So there's a real satisfaction — or rather a peace, I guess — in knowing that you're never going to please everyone and that you could just try to follow your heart and your gut and express your love for this stuff in the best way you know how.