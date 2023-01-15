Actor Al Brown, Best Known For Playing Stan Valchek In The Wire, Has Died At 83

Al Brown, the actor best known for his role as Major Stanislaus Valchek in the acclaimed HBO crime series "The Wire," has died at the age of 83. Brown's daughter, Jenny, informed TMZ that he passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, as a result of Alzheimer's disease. She said that Brown had loved his job and was always happy to chat with fans about his role on the show.

Created by David Simon, "The Wire" is regularly cited as one of the greatest television shows of all time, despite being routinely snubbed by both the Golden Globes and the Emmys throughout its five-season run. Drawing from Simon's experience as a police reporter, the series explored the relationships between the city of Baltimore, its people, and its institutions, shifting its focus with each new season. Valchek, a commander within the Baltimore Police Department who later rose to the rank of commissioner, was a recurring character who appeared most prominently in season 2.

Brown was already in his 50s when he began acting on screen, and "The Wire" remains his best-known work. However, he also had guest roles in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Commander in Chief," and "Forensic Files." He made a brief appearance in 2002's "Red Dragon," where he played a security guard who witnesses a flaming Freddy Lounds (Philip Seymour Hoffman) tied to a wheelchair and rolling down a hill before eventually crashing into a car. It takes quite a bit of skill to pull off that reaction shot.