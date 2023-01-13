Behind The Mask: The Rise Of Leslie Vernon Is Expanding Into Its Own Horror Movie Universe With New Short

"Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon" has always been one of those horror films that seemed destined for a small but passionate fanbase. Both a love letter and a satire of the slasher subgenre, it has never quite broken into the mainstream, but the people that have watched it continue to sing its praises 17 years later. It's genuinely a really cool take on the mockumentary format and questions why audiences are so much more attached to killers than their victims. If the boom of the true-crime subgenre is anything to go by, perhaps these ideas are more important to discuss than ever before.

Thankfully, it sounds like we're about to return to the world where our favorite slashers like Michael, Freddy, and Jason are real. Bloody Disgusting exclusively revealed the first look at "Wait for It," a short film from "Behind the Mask" screenwriter David J. Stieve, which takes place in the same universe as the 2006 satire. Much like that film, "Wait for It" has been teased as a fresh deconstruction of slashers and is very aware of the cult following its predecessor carries.

"If I was really going to do this, it was important for me to pay homage to the character of Leslie Vernon," said Stieve in a statement to Bloody Disgusting. "This small but mighty film is my humble offering in all these regards, and I hope you find it worth the wait."