The Academy Museum To Open John Waters: Pope Of Trash Exhibit In September

In what seems like something a very long time in the making, John Waters is getting his very own museum exhibit. However, this tribute won't just be at any museum, but rather the Academy Museum itself. The Academy of Motion Pictures released a statement today that announced the "John Waters: Pope of Trash" exhibit will begin exhibition on September 17, 2023, and will remain on display until August 4, 2024. Timed in conjunction with the director getting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Academy teased that it will provide an unseen look at his uncompromising style.

"Works on view will include costumes, props, handwritten scripts, correspondence and memos, scrapbooks, photographs, moving-image material, and more," writes the Academy Museum.

"Pope of Trash" will not stand on its own, however. Screenings, public programs, and an adjacent gallery highlighting the broader New Queer Cinema movement will also be held. An official catalog for the exhibit will also be published, featuring contributions from Waters collaborators and famous fans alike.

"Known for pushing the boundaries of 'good taste,' Waters has created a canon of high shock-value, high-entertainment movies that have cemented his position as one of the most revered independent auteurs in the history of American movies," wrote co-curators Jenny He and Dara Jaffe in a statement. "A massive inspiration to other artists who rebelled against the mainstream, Waters's renegade films are replete with muses and themes derived from obsession and celebrity culture."