Somebody I Used To Know Trailer: Alison Brie's Latest Is A Surprise Community Reunion
Dave Franco's sophomore directorial effort is headed to Prime Video next month, and it looks to be an angsty and romantic dramedy led by co-writer and star Alison Brie. It also looks like a surprise "Community" reunion, as none other than Danny Pudi pops up in the new first trailer sporting a mustache. Oh, and if none of that's doing it for you, "Somebody I Used To Know" looks like it might feature a musical performance from co-star Kiersey Clemons, whose track from "Hearts Beat Loud" I'm still playing on repeat five years after that movie debuted.
There's a lot more to get excited about in the trailer below, including the appearance of Tony-nominated actress Olga Meridiz and a starring role in the love triangle for "Insecure" breakout Jay Ellis. As with his romantic lead on Issa Rae's hit series, things don't exactly seem simple between his character Sean and his ex, Ally (Brie). The pair have a second chance meet cute at the beginning of the trailer, gently rekindling their romance after ten years apart, but Ally's infatuation is quickly complicated by the awkward realization that Sean's about to get married.
Watch the trailer for Somebody I Used To Know
"Somebody I Used To Know" looks like a total departure from Franco's last directorial project, a horror film called "The Rental" that also co-starred his partner Brie. While that film starts out with an infidelity subplot, it quickly turns into a harrowing thriller set at an Airbnb-type rental where the residents seem to be being watched. This time around, though, nobody is watching Ally and Sean, except maybe Sean's fiancée Cassidy (Clemons), who tells Ally she can't "kick out one of Sean's oldest friends."
That statement actually seems pretty sincere, since "Somebody I Used To Know" so far reads more like an indie romantic comedy about self-discovery than a heightened drama about jealousy and lies. In later scenes, Cassidy and Ally go streaking on a golf course and share their own moment of closeness. Still, there's plenty of drama to be had, given that the plot seems to be about Ally's willingness to pursue an affair with Sean when he's about to tie the knot with someone who seems all-around nice.
This project marks the third with a script co-written by Brie, whose two previously produced screenplays shared credits with writer-director Jeff Baena. The first, "Horse Girl," was a 2020 release that /Film's Chris Evangelista called a "strange, unclassifiable comedy-drama-thriller." Brie followed that film up with "Spin Me Round," a romantic comedy thriller co-starring the writer-actress, Aubrey Plaza, and Alessandro Nivola.
"Somebody I Used To Know" hits Prime Video on February 10, 2023.