Will There Be An Abbott Elementary Season 3?

The modern TV landscape is not an easy environment for a network sitcom to thrive, but week after week, Quinta Brunson's "Abbott Elementary" continues to amaze. When the series debuted its second season this past fall, the ratings for the fan-favorite comedy soared, making the premiere ABC's highest-rated comedy telecast in three years (since the "Modern Family" finale). Even now, 12 episodes into its run, the sophomore season is averaging around 9.1 million viewers per episode, when you factor in cross-platform viewing. The numbers speak for themselves: people just can't get enough of Willard R. Abbott Elementary and its dedicated staff of teachers.

The series follows the day-to-day lives of elementary school teachers at a Philadelphia public school, where missing Halloween candy can shift the balance of power and a TikTok desk jumping craze can transform a classroom into an accident waiting to happen. Thankfully, the teaching team in question is rounded out by longtime teaching veterans (played by Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter), optimistic newcomers with bright ideas (Brunson, Chris Perfetti, and Tyler James Williams), and the school's principal (Janelle James) who occasionally astounds everyone by actually contributing to the daily running of the school.

If you somehow haven't already had the pleasure of watching "Abbott Elementary," then drop what you're doing and sprint to your nearest screen. It's available on both Hulu and HBO Max — that's how badly the universe wants you to get your eyeballs invested in this hilariously heartwarming series. Need more convincing? Let today's news speak for itself — ABC has just announced that "Abbott Elementary" is already slated to continue with a third season.