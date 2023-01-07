Owen Roizman, Cinematographer For The Exorcist And Network, Has Died At 86

Owen Roizman, the cinematographer who shot some of the most notable films of the 1970s New Hollywood era, has died. The Hollywood Reporter confirms the news that the Oscar-nominated director of photography, who worked often with William Friedkin, Lawrence Kasdan, and Sydney Pollack, passed away in his home in Encino on Friday night, at the age of 86.

Roizman shot over 30 films and music videos across his decades-long career, including some of the most acclaimed cultural touchstones of the '70s and '80s. Friedkin's "The French Connection," a movie that famously includes one of cinema's most exhilarating car chase sequences, was only the second film Roizman ever worked on as a cinematographer.

In an interview with American Cinematographer, the artist once explained that he undercranked the camera for the famous (and infamous) chase scene, using only 18 to 20 frames per second instead of the typical 24 in order to give the effect of high speed. "My theory about photography is that you should use whatever is necessary to make the particular shot," he told the outlet. Roizman was known for doing just that, frequently employing available and single-source lighting that made movies feel more real than ever before.

According to THR, Roizman learned about the magic of movies early on, since his father, Sol, worked as a newsreel photographer and a camera operator on the popular early TV show "The Phil Silvers Show," more commonly known as "Sgt. Bilko." Born in 1936, Roizman attended Gettysburg College and took his first cinematography gig in 1970 with the unreleased film "Stop!"