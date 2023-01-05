The Pale Blue Eye Director Scott Cooper On Writing For His Closest Pal, Christian Bale [Exclusive Interview]

You and Christian Bale talked about making this movie for a long time.

Since "Out of the Furnace."

Over a span of years, how do you build a character with him?

Well, what's interesting about the way Christian approaches character, and the way we've discussed Augustus Landor, is this is a man who's a legendary but world-weary constable who's suffered, as we find out, a great deal of loss and pain and ultimately regret and shame — all the sort of things that course through this film.

Landor is a man who's seen every type of character as a legendary constable in New York City that we find out about early on in the film. I think he's really taken and amused by Poe's poetic and romantic musings. He quickly realizes that he has a kindred spirit in someone who sees life a certain way.

He understands Poe has a very keen wit, but also keen observational tactics that allow him to become Landor's partner in this. Observational skills that I think suit a detective. I just think he's amused by this young man who's very different from all of the other cadets. Because these are two men who are loners in life, who live on the margins, they're both looking for connections and I think they found it.

He's surprisingly funny in the movie.

Oh, Christian ... look, people don't understand this, but Christian has a great sense of humor. I certainly don't write for that humor, but you can see it in David O. Russell's work with him, probably Adam McKay's work. Christian and I have a different working relationship and friendship, and I write for a specific facet of his personality. But he's an incredibly funny guy and laughs easily.

But I do think you have some of it in this movie, just in his amusement of people.

I think there's some humor in this film, and I think that it's an accessible film, maybe one of my most accessible films. But it was really, my quest was what drives someone to madness? How much pressure has to build before they explode in violence? And what causes morality and decency to erode in otherwise decent people? Poe probed all of this in his writings, and I wanted it to course through our narrative.

You write for Christian Bale, so what skills do you keep in mind? What do you discuss specifically about choices he'll make?

All of the eternal dialogue about building a character. Who is this character? Why is he the way he is? Why is he dressed the way he dresses? How does he walk? How does he see? How does he talk? Does he walk into a room and just look at who he's talking to? Does he walk in a room and he doesn't look who he's talking to, because he wants to check out where the exits are in case he has to leave in a hurry? We see it very differently depending on who we are. What's his philosophy about life?

Those are sort of things that he and I discuss because his work with David O. Russell or Adam McKay is larger than life and witty and fun and humorous. For whatever reason, I don't quite have that gene, and I tend to write for Christian's internal life because I spend a lot of time with him off set. I know, as my closest pal, the kind of person Christian really is, and I like to write for that, the cinema of human beings who are trying to convey emotional and psychological experiences to another human. I think that Christian does that as well as anyone. He's a remarkable non-verbal actor.

He doesn't have to do or say much to be captivating. He's very still in this movie.

That's exactly right. I think a non-verbal performance like Christian often gives, and a searing internal performance, draws the viewer in, in a much deeper way. On an emotional level and psychological level. Sometimes that's uncomfortable for people. But Christian believes, and I do, that you bring your emotions you've experienced throughout your life to your films.

I try to keep the dialogue, except in this film, as spare as possible, and advance the narrative as much as possible with the images. Because in my other films, in a certain sense, dialogue is insignificant, and it's really important to understand a character's motivation, his internal motivation, and nobody really does that better than Christian.