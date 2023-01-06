Bella Ramsey Related To Ellie On HBO's The Last Of Us Because Of Their Mutual Love Of Puns

Ellie from "The Last of Us" was pretty much adored by video game fans from the moment they picked up the game for the first time. While often very childlike and naive — she also felt extremely real — like gamers were viewing a younger, more scared version of themselves. Throw in a compelling background, a complex moral dilemma, and most importantly, a sharp sense of humor, and the team at Naughty Dog created a beloved character.

That same beloved character is now about to be brought from the video game medium into live-action thanks to Bella Ramsey and HBO's "The Last of Us" series. Not only does the former "Game of Thrones" actor look the part, but according to them, they and Ellie actually have a lot in common. /Film attended a roundtable event with the cast and crew of the upcoming series, and as it turns out, there is a very specific reason why the actor connected with Ellie so much.

"A great portion of my relatability to Ellie has to do with her love of puns and her love of cursing," they revealed. "I immediately felt like she was a character that, even just reading the first two scenes that I got given to my audition tape, she felt like somebody that was a part of me already."