Bella Ramsey Related To Ellie On HBO's The Last Of Us Because Of Their Mutual Love Of Puns
Ellie from "The Last of Us" was pretty much adored by video game fans from the moment they picked up the game for the first time. While often very childlike and naive — she also felt extremely real — like gamers were viewing a younger, more scared version of themselves. Throw in a compelling background, a complex moral dilemma, and most importantly, a sharp sense of humor, and the team at Naughty Dog created a beloved character.
That same beloved character is now about to be brought from the video game medium into live-action thanks to Bella Ramsey and HBO's "The Last of Us" series. Not only does the former "Game of Thrones" actor look the part, but according to them, they and Ellie actually have a lot in common. /Film attended a roundtable event with the cast and crew of the upcoming series, and as it turns out, there is a very specific reason why the actor connected with Ellie so much.
"A great portion of my relatability to Ellie has to do with her love of puns and her love of cursing," they revealed. "I immediately felt like she was a character that, even just reading the first two scenes that I got given to my audition tape, she felt like somebody that was a part of me already."
'It's been a great honor'
Right from the start, it seemed like Bella Ramsey knew that playing Ellie was going to be a life-changing experience. While no stranger to big projects, they explained that learning more about the character and her experiences made them realize how much they related to Ellie, even outside of her smartypants attitude:
"This happens sometimes. You read a script, and they really are an expression of you in a certain way, and they feel very natural to read and embody, and those are the ones that you really hold onto and really hope happen, and it did. I really love her and it's been a great honor. She's been the best character that I've got to play."
Arguably one of the signs of a great character is their ability to connect deeply with viewers or players. The fact that Ellie in both the original video game and its series adaptation has had that impact on so many people is proof of her universal appeal. She represents those who feel like they are in unwinnable situations, but refuse to back down, even if that means getting her heart broken along the way. The fact that this was immediately palpable to Ramsey shows that their portrayal of Ellie will likely be just as impactful, and we cannot wait.
"The Last of Us" premieres on January 15, 2023, on HBO and will stream exclusively on HBO Max.