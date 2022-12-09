White House Plumbers Trailer: Woody Harrelson And Justin Theroux Do Dirty Deeds For Richard Nixon
The story of Watergate is one that truly feels stranger than fiction. It contains every element that a good, fictional espionage story has, and yet, it was actually something that a standing U.S. president and his cronies concocted. It was a truly baffling time in this country's history, which is probably why we are still making movies and television shows about it to this day.
"White House Plumbers" is the latest limited series to tackle the infamous Watergate scandal, but this time, the spotlight is not on former disgraced president Richard Nixon. Instead, the HBO miniseries will follow the lives and lies of E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux), two of the so-called "plumbers" that burglarized the Democratic National Committee's headquarters in 1972. Needless to say, the careful mission to ensure the success of Nixon's reelection campaign didn't go as planned, resulting in arguably the United States' biggest political scandal.
While the new trailer doesn't show much in terms of plot, the concept alone will likely make for an extremely intriguing series. After all, in many pieces of media that center around Watergate, Hunt and Liddy are portrayed as secondary characters, downplaying their significance in the conspiracy. Even though it'll be a while until the series is released, it'll be really interesting to see this scandal play out through the eyes of two men that arguably caused it to happen in the first place.
Watch the White House Plumbers trailer below
"White House Plumbers" is based on the 2007 book "Integrity: Good People, Bad Choices, and Life Lessons from the White House" by Egil and Matthew Krogh. Egil Krogh was a co-director of the White House Special Investigations Unit that helped coordinate the Watergate burglary, with Hunt and Liddy being the other directors. Needless to say, the five-episode series is based on some very damning anecdotes, so don't expect the titular team to come off as heroes.
Joining Harrelson and Theroux is an impressive cast that includes Domhnall Gleeson, Lena Headey, Kathleen Turner, Judy Greer, Ike Barinholtz, David Krumholtz, Kiernan Shipka, Kim Coates, and Rich Sommer. Harrelson and Theroux also serve as executive producers on "White House Plumbers" alongside Ruben Fleischer, Frank Rich, Paul Lee, and Gregg Fienberg. Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck wrote the limited series, with "Seinfeld" director David Mandel directing all five episodes. It should be noted that Mandel was accused of verbal abuse against crew members while filming the series (via Deadline), so perhaps keep that in mind as the premiere approaches.
"White House Plumbers" will air on HBO sometime in March of 2023 and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Until then, read the limited series' brief synopsis below:
"'White House Plumbers' tells the story of how Nixon's own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, accidentally toppled the presidency they were zealously trying to protect."