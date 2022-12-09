White House Plumbers Trailer: Woody Harrelson And Justin Theroux Do Dirty Deeds For Richard Nixon

The story of Watergate is one that truly feels stranger than fiction. It contains every element that a good, fictional espionage story has, and yet, it was actually something that a standing U.S. president and his cronies concocted. It was a truly baffling time in this country's history, which is probably why we are still making movies and television shows about it to this day.

"White House Plumbers" is the latest limited series to tackle the infamous Watergate scandal, but this time, the spotlight is not on former disgraced president Richard Nixon. Instead, the HBO miniseries will follow the lives and lies of E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux), two of the so-called "plumbers" that burglarized the Democratic National Committee's headquarters in 1972. Needless to say, the careful mission to ensure the success of Nixon's reelection campaign didn't go as planned, resulting in arguably the United States' biggest political scandal.

While the new trailer doesn't show much in terms of plot, the concept alone will likely make for an extremely intriguing series. After all, in many pieces of media that center around Watergate, Hunt and Liddy are portrayed as secondary characters, downplaying their significance in the conspiracy. Even though it'll be a while until the series is released, it'll be really interesting to see this scandal play out through the eyes of two men that arguably caused it to happen in the first place.