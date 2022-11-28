The Menu's Director Mark Mylod Dives Into The Movie's Dark Human Psychology

Mark Mylod also spoke to the need for approval that motivates some of the characters in "The Menu," telling Vanity Fair, "They want to belong to this family, to this movement with this cult leader of Chef Slowik up there." He also cited "a human need to belong on some level" as a motivator for the diners who paid exorbitant prices to attend what turns out to be their own funeral. This, though, is a need that Anya Taylor-Joy's Margot doesn't share, and one that she and Mylod said creates a unique tension between the outsider who wasn't on the guest list and the sadistic — if purposeful — chef at the film's center.

"I knew [Taylor-Joy] up again [Ralph Fiennes] would be absolutely fascinating," Mylod said. "[It] would feel like a really equal combative, and yet had this underlying warmth and connection because of that shared empathy." The ongoing tete-a-tete between the pair turns out to be one of the film's most interesting facets, especially when we learn that the pair share a working-class upbringing that puts them at odds with the callous, bourgeoisie diners around them. Unlike the test subjects in the types of studies Mylod mentioned, Margot isn't a passive participant in other peoples' suffering. She acts early and often as the night descends into turmoil, with the proactive survivor's instinct that makes her an excellent final girl — and an impressive psychological outlier.

"The Menu" is now playing in theaters.