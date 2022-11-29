Willow's Ellie Bamber And Tony Revolori On Learning From Warwick Davis And More [Exclusive Interview]
The brand new "Willow" television show, a follow-up to the 1988 film of the same name, introduces audiences to a new cast of characters a generation later. Elora Danan has disappeared. So has Madmartigan. Sorsha rules from Tir Asleen and her twin children are training to take up adventures and oversee the kingdom on their own.
Alongside them on their adventures are characters including Dove and Graydon, played by Ellie Bamber and Tony Revolori. They're an odd match, but have a lot of chemistry — and, when you get to know them both, they have a lot in common. But a mystery continues to surround their quest to save Andowyne and bring peace back to the realms, all while sorting out their own personal lives. /Film got to speak to Bamber and Revolori together about working with star Warwick Davis, playing the tension between their characters, their relationship to the movie, and more.
'He was incredibly inviting'
There's a tension between the two of you on the show, both through the episodes and through the overall journey. Could you two talk about playing that in the midst of this fantasy world?
Bamber: I actually remember the first rehearsals of Tony [Revolori] with our first director. And I remember even within the rehearsals themselves, he was so supportive towards me. And just finding that balance with each other was so ... Tony's so generous when he's working. And I just felt really lucky to be going on that journey of building that tension between two of them.
Revolori: I had a lot of fun. I mean, Ellie is a phenomenal actress in her own right, and being able to play with her on with a script that we had was just absolutely wonderful. I just had fun and we found the scene that we needed to find and I just hope people like it. But in terms of the tension, I think that was always kind of baked into the script and baked into the relationship of these two characters. So beyond that, we just kind of had to act it out.
That first teaser that "Meet the Cast" teaser that got released for "Willow" was very funny. Warwick was being hilarious and being very dismissive to all of you. But I'm wondering what it was really like working with him in this world that he helped establish, but also with that sense of humor that he's cultivated over the years?
Revolori: It was fun shooting the meet the cast thing.
Bamber: Oh, so fun.
Revolori: But yeah, it was lovely working with Warwick, as you said. He helped establish this world and has so much knowledge and so much love for it. And he kind of showed that to us and invited us into the world of the previous film with stories and photos. And it just let us know how important this was to him and seemingly to so many people who find this original film beloved.
Bamber: He was incredibly inviting and to be able to do some improvisation with him was possibly one of my favorite parts of shooting. It was great to bounce off of him and see how he worked and learned from him.
'I thought it was so much fun and just not any kind of fantasy film I'd seen before'
How did you two feel about "Willow" coming into this? Did either of you have a particular fondness for the movie or had that passed you by? Or was it just something you had to watch for research?
Revolori: No, I actually watched the movie when I was a kid with my parents. So when it came across my email I was excited. And it was one of those astounding things where, "Well, wow. Wow, this is real. Okay, cool." But beyond that, I was just honored and excited.
Bamber: I hadn't watched the film until I had that series, so I watched the film and then just absolutely loved it. I thought it was so much fun and just not any kind of fantasy film I'd seen before. It really had this kind of quirky tone of voice to it that I just felt so entranced by.
Was it Jon Kasdan's enthusiasm for the project that helped cement things for either of you?
Bamber: Definitely. Oh my God, totally. He is so enthusiastic, but also his writing is just amazing to be able to play and the dialogue is so rhythmic and to be able to really understand the light and shade of that was a real challenge. And also just a joy as an actor to work with. His enthusiasm was infectious.
Revolori: He had so much enthusiasm, he had so much support, and he was right there with the actors. And maybe that's something he learned while working on "Dawson's Creek," but regardless, he was right there with us through thick and thin.
"Willow" airs on Disney+ on Wednesdays, beginning November 30, 2022.