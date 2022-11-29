Willow's Ellie Bamber And Tony Revolori On Learning From Warwick Davis And More [Exclusive Interview]

There's a tension between the two of you on the show, both through the episodes and through the overall journey. Could you two talk about playing that in the midst of this fantasy world?

Bamber: I actually remember the first rehearsals of Tony [Revolori] with our first director. And I remember even within the rehearsals themselves, he was so supportive towards me. And just finding that balance with each other was so ... Tony's so generous when he's working. And I just felt really lucky to be going on that journey of building that tension between two of them.

Revolori: I had a lot of fun. I mean, Ellie is a phenomenal actress in her own right, and being able to play with her on with a script that we had was just absolutely wonderful. I just had fun and we found the scene that we needed to find and I just hope people like it. But in terms of the tension, I think that was always kind of baked into the script and baked into the relationship of these two characters. So beyond that, we just kind of had to act it out.



That first teaser that "Meet the Cast" teaser that got released for "Willow" was very funny. Warwick was being hilarious and being very dismissive to all of you. But I'm wondering what it was really like working with him in this world that he helped establish, but also with that sense of humor that he's cultivated over the years?

Revolori: It was fun shooting the meet the cast thing.

Bamber: Oh, so fun.

Revolori: But yeah, it was lovely working with Warwick, as you said. He helped establish this world and has so much knowledge and so much love for it. And he kind of showed that to us and invited us into the world of the previous film with stories and photos. And it just let us know how important this was to him and seemingly to so many people who find this original film beloved.

Bamber: He was incredibly inviting and to be able to do some improvisation with him was possibly one of my favorite parts of shooting. It was great to bounce off of him and see how he worked and learned from him.