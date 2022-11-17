Griffin Newman Won His Role In Disenchanted Thanks To A Zoom Table-Read [Exclusive Interview]

This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

First, congratulations on being one of the few, the proud, the suspended from Twitter.

Yes, my greatest honor now.

Did Disney reach out to you about that?

No, I haven't heard anything. I feel like a lot of companies are strategizing how much energy they want to spend on Twitter. My pet theory is I was suspended so quickly because they thought I was Kathy Griffin trying to come back in a different account. Because our suspensions happened within an hour or two of each other.

More seriously, you're providing the voice of Pip in "Disenchanted," and you're replacing two voice actors. Describe the casting process.

The producer on these movies is Barry Josephson, who was the producer on "The Tick." The whole time on "The Tick," Barry would say, "I can't figure out this 'Disenchanted' script." About 18 months ago, Barry calls me. He says, "We're about to start filming 'Disenchanted,' and I need a big favor from you. We got this creature in the movie who's a really big part."

He says, "Disney wants to hire a big name, but we've had a hard time finding the right person. We're about to do the read-through on Zoom, with the cast and Disney executives. Would you fill in?" I get the script, and it's Pip.

The first page is Pip introducing the movie, functioning as the narrator. I read through the script, and he's in most scenes, and he's talking now. The majority of [Pip's voice in] the first movie is squeaking, which was done by Kevin Lima. The dialogue Jeff Bennett did is only about five lines. When this role got beefed up, Disney, as is their wont, started doing the mental exercise of, "Is there a bigger name we could get to do this?"

So I worked all weekend busting my ass, trying to study these five lines of dialogue. Ironically, there's a short film on the DVD where Pip has more dialogue than in the actual movie. Jeff Bennett did that as well. So I had to study that a lot. I do the table read, and I feel like I do a good job. I see the relief in everyone's eyes when I start speaking, that I can do the voice.

A week later, I get a call from Barry: "We're going to have you voice the chipmunk." Basically, after the table read, Adam Shankman, the director, and Amy Adams called [Barry] and said, "I think we should hire that guy." Which was beyond flattering.

On Friday, I get the call. That Monday, I do the table read. The following Tuesday, I'm told I have the job. That weekend, we did a marathon record of the entire film so they could play it on set for reference, but also for editing and storyboarding the animation. They needed the rhythm of what I was going to do to start constructing the movie. I tried my hardest to improve all those line readings over the next year-and-a-half so none of that original scratch track needed to be used. I felt like I got a better handle on how to do the voice and everything over time.

As a fan of the podcast, it was very surreal starting the movie and hearing your voice, both as narrator and getting to sing a Menken/Schwartz song.

I think a lot of my friends and people who listen to the podcast are going to have that same bizarre experience watching the movie, where not only is Pip in a lot more of it than you would expect, but it's very Pip-heavy from the beginning.

As an animation fan, what's it like for you to think, "OK, this is a Menken/Schwartz song, this is a Disney movie, and I'm part of it?"

Beyond surreal. There were so many things I had to do in the records where you have that out-of-body experience going, "This is that scene," or "This is that character," or "I'm riffing on this tradition." "Enchanted" and "Disenchanted" are the meta commentary on tropes of the Disney princess movie ... you want everything to stand on its own, but Adam, when he was directing me, would do so in the touchpoints of, "It's this from this movie."

All of that was surreal, because you check all the boxes of everything you would ever dream of doing as a Disney talking animal. "Oh, I'm going to sing a Menken tune right now. I'm going to deliver the one-liners." Even the Cat Pip stuff that comes later in the film: "Oh, I get to be the wise-cracking sidekick and the evil sidekick."