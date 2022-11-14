Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals Where Nakia Was During The Blip

Nakia's absence went unexplained for so long that I figured that by now, the franchise would simply keep it ambiguous. And at first, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" seemed poised to do just that. But when the film did finally share the whole story of Nakia's absence, it was in one of the most poignant moments in the whole MCU: the revelation that Nakia had a son with King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman).

Nakia doesn't make her first appearance until a good chunk of the way into "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," and when she does, she's working as an educator at a Wakandan outreach center in Haiti. She seems to have a peaceful life, away from the chaos that came with her work with the War Dogs, and the kids there all clearly love her. But we also learn that she's been gone for six years (since "Avengers: Endgame" included a five-year time jump from 2018, we know the MCU is now a year or two ahead of real life), and that she didn't return for T'Challa's funeral. What gives? At first, it seems like she was just too torn up about losing the love of her life to make an appearance, but all is revealed in the film's beautiful mid-credits scene.