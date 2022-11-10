Top Gun: Maverick Editor Eddie Hamilton Felt The Weight Of Expectations [Exclusive Interview]

This is such an economical movie. Was the structure pretty nailed down after it was shot, or did it take a long time to get it to that place?

It was very long. No, I mean, I have this theory that the easier a film looks when you watch it, the harder it was to make, which is completely true. Like any creative process, stuff starts out long and lumpy and unfocused. It takes a very long time to slowly compress it, to focus every single scene on the exact emotional response that you're trying to deliver for the audience, and to make sure that every sequence is played from Maverick's point of view, because he's the protagonist.

The first assembly was difficult to watch because it just wasn't focused and it was quite long. The aerial sequences didn't really make sense because when we first watched the movie through, there were no aerial sequences in there because it was the last thing we did. We filmed for a few months to do the ground story and then we started on the aerial sequences. It took a very long time for it all to come together.

Then you realize that the core emotional thrust of the movie is this relationship between Maverick and Rooster. If every scene doesn't lean into that, then you are not going to get such a great payoff at the end emotionally when they resolve their differences. I mean, it was a very, very long, slow process to really get those scenes to work. Even something like setting up Maverick in the Darkstar at the beginning, to get the tone of all that stuff exactly right was really challenging. To find the right score when he's flying and he can see the curvature of the earth and he says, "Talk to me, Goose," it was hard to find the tone of the music there. It's kind of warm, and we call it "the love of aviation" cue. But it took us a very, very long time to find that tone, so that you have that warm hug when he's flying and he's taking the Dark Star to mach 10. And then, of course, the score builds to a crescendo and then you find yourself deep in the sound design of the plane pushing up towards mach 10. The suspense in gently pushing a stick forward to try and get to that point.

It was a challenge to get everything to land correctly. There are scenes that we took out because they didn't support that. If something didn't work, we would quite often go back and take another swing at it. They'd go back the next day and we'd pick up additional angles on actors where we needed to support something or where the emotional resonance wasn't quite landing or truthful for whatever reason.

The relationship between Maverick and Penny was very hard to get exactly right. There were other scenes. Here's a fun fact for you: The scene where he rides with Penny on the motorbike after the beach football scene, that originally was situated after the sailing scene. But it was too early for them to have that kind of relationship with her on the back of the bike, resting her head on his shoulder. If you see the shot, she's wearing the clothes from the sailing scene, but instead, we changed her white pants blue to make them look like jeans in visual effects.

But because you are right in the emotion of that scene with the football and right at the end, the ball gets thrown to Hondo and they all pile on Hondo and they have a laugh and the music's building, and then you see Maverick and Penny riding home and then you get there — it's a very short shot; it's 12 seconds or something — he pulls up and she's wearing completely different clothes, but you don't notice because you are in the emotion of the movie.

That's an example of, you have to dial the emotions so carefully through the entire movie to make sure that nothing bumps at all. And there was a whole extra scene [during] the beach football where Cyclone talked to Maverick and we were like, "No, he's just got to walk away before he says all that stuff." All this is dialed in and takes a long time to figure out. It's not necessarily stuff that you can figure out on the page, either. It's stuff that you discover during the process of putting the movie together. I think it's a testament to the experience of Joe Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, and Chris McQuarrie that they embraced that evolution of the story and the emotional clarity of each sequence.

We embraced the organic nature of filmmaking, which is where you have to have a plan, but leave yourself open to discoveries on the day. Then if something doesn't work, figure out a way to go back and film additional shots to help the process land. But the other thing to remember, Jack, is the pressure on everybody on the crew for this film to be a slam dunk, we all felt it for two years. Three years for Joe and [cinematographer] Claudio [Miranda], because it took them almost a year to figure out how to put planes in the cameras. For me, it was a two-year journey of editing the film.

I was desperate for it not to suck, because I'm a fan. I've been to see films and been desperately disappointed over the years. I didn't want the audience to have that experience. Everyone's going in with their arms crossed, because everyone thinks, "Well, why are you even trying this? It's going to fail. It's a poison chalice. What are you doing trying to make a sequel to 'Top Gun'?"

Tom was aware of that as well, and he said, "We got to start the same way. Harold Faltermeyer's 'Top Gun' anthem into the 'Danger Zone,' get everyone to uncross their arms and lean in so that they feel like we care." Same typeface for the opening type and all of that stuff. They are tiny, tiny details, but it just shows that we really care. Every detail of the movie has been carefully thought through and we want to win you over in those first two minutes, so that you lean in and then we can reintroduce you to Maverick and then take you back to Top Gun. We wanted you to feel like you were back in the world, the feeling of the world that Tony Scott had created in 1986. We all felt that. We didn't know if we'd got it, but thank heavens the audiences responded well.