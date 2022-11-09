We're Giving Away Pokemon And Dragon Ball Z Nanoblock Sets – Here's How You Can Win

While both of these Mininano sets feature six much-loved characters, I especially love the Pokémon one since I've been choosing fire starters since my Pokémon Red and Blue days. And when it comes to the cute starter Pokémon you know and love, the gang's pretty much all here: this set includes the aforementioned fennec fox-inspired Pokemon Fennekin, along with Charmander, Cyndaquil, Chimchar, Tepig, and one evolved fire Pokémon, Charizard.

This set retails for $36, as does the "Dragon Ball Z" set. Each completed Pokémon toy stands at about 1.38" tall, and this is an entry-level kit, so if you love Pokémon but haven't tried your hand at Nanoblock construction, this is a great place to start. Also, there's no Litten included here, so luckily you won't have to think about that extremely sad episode of "Pokémon the Series: Sun and Moon" episode every time you look at your fire Pokemon figurines.

The "Dragon Ball Z" assortment, meanwhile, features six classic characters from the anime series from Toei Animation. While the "Dragon Ball" franchise has had tons of sequels, 1989 to 1996's "Dragon Ball Z" marked a high point in the saga adapted from the long-running manga series. This set of Mininano Nanoblocks includes six key characters from the show: Vegeta, Piccolo, Gohan, Son Goku, Krillin, and Master Roshi.

Each figure in this set has an average of 70 pieces, and they stand approximately 2.16' inches tall. In Nanoblock form, all of these guys look adorable, but I especially appreciate the design's commitment to making Goku's hair as spikey in toy form as it is in the anime.

Retweet the message embedded below before November 14, 2022 for your shot at both of these Nanoblock sets: