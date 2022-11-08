Please Let Luca Guadagnino Direct A Remake Of The Mummy

Luca Guadagnino knows his way around stories about bodies. He's done body horror with 2018's "Suspiria," sensual romance with "Call Me By Your Name," and now, a combination of the two in his cannibal love story "Bones and All." It's only right, then, that after proving himself so well-versed in the art of making stories about the heart and guts we all possess, that Guadagnino takes a crack at remaking a classic he loves. The filmmaker even has one in mind: 1932's "The Mummy."

Guadagnino referenced the Universal horror flick in an interview with Collider, when he was caught off guard by a question about which horror classic he'd like to remake next. "Oh my god, what should I do?" Guadagnino said, clearly taking the prompt seriously, before settling on an answer: "I think it would be amazing to do something about 'The Mummy.'"

To be clear, the filmmaker isn't trying to touch the swashbuckling 1999 crowd-pleaser starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz. Instead, his sights are set on the pre-Hays Code film by Karl Freund, which stars Boris Karloff as the Egyptian high priest Imhotep, who is awakened from his tomb and rejoins society in hopes of finding his long-lost princess. Guadagnino isn't so much interested in the romance here as the horror, though. "It should be a little movie but with a lot of depth and very scary," he told Collider.