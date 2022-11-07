What Are The Myths In The White Lotus Trying To Tell Us?

The first legend we hear in Sicily comes moments after the guests arrive, as dysfunctional double daters Cameron (Theo James), Daphne (Meghann Fahy), Ethan (Will Sharpe), and Harper (Aubrey Plaza) are led to their adjoining suites. "Hey, what is with these head things?" Ethan asks concierge Rocco, resting his hand on a bust of a pale figure with a red and turquoise crown. There are two vases in this shot, a man and a woman, but Ethan says they're all over the hotel.

Rocco explains that these are Testa di moro, and shares the following story:

"The story is, a M**r came here a long time ago and seduced a local girl, but then she found out that he had a wife and children back home. So, because he lied to her, she cut his head off."

This is a real legend, one that is rooted in regional history and historical racism. The term Rocco uses was one Europeans gave to Black, Middle-Eastern, or Muslim peoples hundreds of years ago, according to Morocco World News. The term has also been used as a racial epithet, and although both statues pictured here are pale, Google searches for Testa di moro will inevitably return images of busts with representations of dark black skin, sometimes accompanied by caricature-like bright lips.

The Testa di moro legend is cited often on websites about Sicilian art and architecture, and Rocco's version of the story pretty much matches up with common retellings. One version, captured on the blog Scent of Sicily, dates the story's setting to around 1100, and described the eventual killer as a "beautiful girl with pink skin, like the colour of peach flowers in full blossoming." This version also asserts that she cut off her lover's head in his sleep.