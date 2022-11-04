Michael Giacchino's Filmmaking Origins Go All The Way Back To An Old Universal Studios Theme Park Attraction

There is an adorable moment in Anthony Giacchino's "Director by Night" — a 54-minute documentary on the amateur-turned-professional directing career of his brother Michael — where the Giacchinos' mother Josephine is asked to read a list of her famous son's composing credits. Looking over a paragraph penned by Anthony, Josephine reads that Michael has composed music for films like "The Batman" and "The MCU Spider-Man Trilogy." Innocently, she asks what "MCU" stands for. Anthony patiently explains that it describes the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Josephine then asks if "The Batman" is also part of the MCU. Anthony can barely disguise his frustration. No, mom. That's DC comics. Josephine is a little embarrassed that she's not as familiar with this stuff as her kids.

"Director by Night" isn't so much about the making of Michael's MCU entry "Werewolf by Night" (which broadcast on Disney+ on October 7), but about Michael Giacchino's childhood passion for filmmaking. Thanks to extensively archived videocassettes, audiences can witness the amateur action/adventure films that the Giacchinos made with their friends back in high school in the mid-1980s. Michael directed, and his films frequently featured sword fights and laser gun battles (the lasers were added by laying down the physical film strip and scratching laser beams directly into the emulsion).

Dispatches from the set of "Werewolf by Night" are kept mercifully brief, and Giacchino is not interviewed about the character or his film's place in the MCU. Instead, the audience is treated to wave after wave of nostalgia, with the Giacchinos reuniting with their old high school friends to reminisce running around New Jersey throwing M-80s into swimming pools and filming it.