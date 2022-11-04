Nocebo Star Eva Green Will Watch Her Movies When She's 100 [Exclusive Interview]

Jack Nicholson in "The Shining" is one of your favorite performances. Here, you're playing someone stuck in a house battling their inner demons. Were you inspired by Nicholson at all here? There's a delivery or two that made me wonder.

No, no, but it's a compliment. Yeah, madness. That's for sure, that's in common. I'm such a big fan. I watched [that] movie so many times because I was horrified when I first watched it. Then I was so fascinated that I watched again and again for his acting, I guess. I thought he was so magnetic and very funny and his kookiness. Yeah, it's quite weird.

Didn't you say that performance wanted to make you an actor?

Oh, God, it was probably subconscious. I was in awe of him. I don't know if there was a specific moment with, "Oh, I want to be an actor." But for me, he enjoys himself so much. There's something — he's having fun and his jubilation is contagious, I find. But yeah, maybe, probably it gave me the desire to do this crazy job, maybe.

It seems like you enjoy yourself even when it's darker material. Like, you're not an actor who can't shake a role.

You mean some actors are into it and they can't get rid of the role because it's so dark?

Yeah. For you, it's fun.

It's fun. Yeah, exactly. Of course, the director does it all, but Lorcan is very, very funny, and has a very dry Irish sense of humor. At the end of the day, it's terrible when actors take themselves seriously. Like, "Oh, come on." It's fun to be able to do extreme things and because it was so — to control everything in life, it's a good platform to vomit and go [roars]. It's fun.

Did you have a lot of conversations with Lorcan about the more surreal imagery? Do you need to know exactly what he wants to say with it to play it?

First of all, he's a very visual director, so he sent me lots of images that were very inspiring and several documentaries on Lyme disease that were actually quite concrete. Because that's the thing about the movie, is that we always wonder, "Oh, is it psychosomatic or is it real? Is it due to a tick bite?"

When I watch these documentaries on Lyme disease, all these people are struggling so much. Lots of them are misunderstood and they're not taken seriously. It's quite painful. It's very hard. It really depends on how you react to this illness. But some of the people were shaking and having serious fits, and that was concrete for me.

I was like, "Oh, that's interesting." It almost sometimes looked possessed. It was weird, like shaky, shaky. But then he also sent me some books on sleep paralysis. That was quite scary and interesting. Of course, when you do extreme things like this, you always worry about being ridiculous. You're like, "Oh, God, am I going too far?" But he's there. Lorcan will go, "Oh, God, no. A bit less." It's really nice to feel that he trusts you as well. You feel loved or whatever. "Loved" is a big word.

Supported?

Yeah, exactly. He trusts you and it's important.