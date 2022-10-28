GWAR's Michael Bishop On New Doc This Is GWAR And A Wild Show At Taco Land [Exclusive Interview]

What other parts of the world have you found the band really resonates in when you go overseas, where people really get it?

England gets it pretty well, and you don't have the language barrier. The shows become a little bit more mimetic, for lack of a better term, when we play in Europe and there is a language barrier. We're more relying on the visuals rather than the narrative of the stories that we tell — although we've gotten really good at these narratives lately. Hopefully, that'll translate when we play. But I think Germany, always really good for GWAR. Great Britain, always really good for Gwar. For a while, we did really well in Scandinavia and countries like Norway and Sweden. People really, really dug what we were doing. We haven't been back for a long time.

It's funny, because we always expected to really resonate in Japan, partly because Japan's culture was such an influence on the band, but we haven't seen that happen very much. We haven't really tried. We only went once, but we are looking forward to it. I will say also that when we played in Mexico City, that was bananas, man. We're going to do that again this year, and that's an interesting crowd because they know what GWAR is in South America. They know what to expect. They just have never gotten to see it, so that's really cool. We have a lot of fans down there. We get a lot of mail from them and we've never been able to go down to Brazil or any place like that. Now, the band is in a better position financially, and also organizationally, that I think we can actually start to do that stuff.

Based on the doc, the band has such a unified vision now, but it also seems like a lot of those creative clashes in the past led to great work.

You're right. You're absolutely right. Luckily, we manage to still find things to argue about so, we can bring in those contrasting visions. [Laughs]

Obviously, you've had your experience with the band, but watching the doc and hearing everyone else's experience, did it change your perception at all about certain chapters in the band's history?

Yeah, I will say that the filmmaking experience was a lot better than the ghostwriting experience. I've told a lot of stories to journalists and then had them just completely get it ass backwards, but Scott did a pretty good job of telling things the way they were and the way that they happened. I don't know whether it's the medium or what, but I didn't have too many complaints, as far as that went. It flattens things out a lot, because there's such little time. There's a lot of things that I remember as being a lot more dynamic. There was a lot more discussion or a lot more tension or a lot more angles that you can understand it from.

If I had to pick a particular event ... [it's] the central relationship between Hunter Jackson and Dave Brockie. Hunter comes off as kind of a villain in this because of his continued resentment of Dave, but I don't remember it that way. I remember the two of them having a lot of conflict, but also having a lot of mutual respect, without which none of this would've actually been possible. And so that story isn't really told, the ways that those guys actually got along. That's not a focus of the story.

The interview with Hunter at the end where he talks about the loss of Dave Brockie, it seemed like there had to be more there.

Yeah, I didn't like that. I didn't like that he comes off as just, "Yeah, he died. Big deal." That's not how he really feels. I don't think there's any love lost between them, but like I said, there was always a definite creative chemistry there, and without it, GWAR wouldn't have happened.