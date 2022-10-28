Armageddon Time's James Gray And Actors Banks Repeta And Jaylin Webb On Revisiting The Past [Exclusive Interview]

Banks, you were in so many excellent scenes with Anthony Hopkins. For you and James, what was it like working with him?

Repeta: It was great. I think one of the things that made a real chemistry on [the] film is that outside of it, I got to actually do some fun things with him. He was very fun and calming, and it wasn't weird to be around him. We learned to salsa dance together, and I really enjoyed working with him. He taught me a lot of wise things.

Gray: Well, he is a master, that guy.

Repeta: He's Anthony Hopkins.

Gray: He's Anthony Hopkins. Exactly. He is the best that I've seen at breaking down any barrier between the actor and the character. You don't see the work, he just is. He is being in the scene. He's not acting, he's not putting on a show. He is expressing part of himself, and he really connected to the movie.

He loved Banks, by the way. [To Banks] He told me that, maybe I didn't tell you. [To me] But he really connected also to the part, because he had a very special relationship with his grandfather, who died in very unsentimental and similar circumstances. Just said "goodbye," and the next thing he knew his grandfather was dead. And his grandfather was the one person who told him he was wanted. So all these things went into a very personal identification he had. Plus he has Banks, whom he loved. Unfortunately, Jaylin didn't get a chance to work with him. But he has a magic, that guy. He's really right up there with anyone.

Webb: Adding on to what James said, I didn't get the chance to work with Anthony Hopkins, but I remember I was done filming one day, and I had just done an interview, and when my mom and I were walking out, we saw Anthony right there. So, there my mom is, she wants me to go up to him and say something to him, but I remembered before that he was in movies where he ate people. That really kind of freaked me out, so I chickened out and just ran out.

Gray: You never talked to him?

Webb: No, and to this day my mom is still so mad about it, but I just got so scared.

Gray: That's hilarious, I didn't know that. Where was that? In the movie theater?

Webb: Yes, it was. Exactly, Exactly.

Gray: Oh my God, you never wound up meeting?

Webb: No.

Gray: I wish I'd known that, I would've brought him over. I was probably doing something on the street, right? I was working. Wow. I wish I'd known that. That's hilarious.

Repeta: I love how matter-of-fact you said it.

Gray: Yeah.

Repeta: "Movie where he eats people."

Webb: What is it called? "Hannibal?"

Gray: He plays a character, Hannibal Lecter.

Repeta: "[The] Silence of the Lambs."

Gray: "[The] Silence of the Lambs," that's right.

When you're old enough to watch "[The] Silence in the Lambs" responsibly, you will really like it. It is scary, but it's great. Thank you all for sharing your moments with Anthony, and for your time.

"Armageddon Time" begins a limited U.S. release today before rolling out nationwide on November 11th, 2022.