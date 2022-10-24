The Best TV Shows And Movies Leaving HBO Max In November 2022

When we think of Peter Sellers, we obviously think of his larger-than-life character work on screen, like the bumbling Inspector Clouseau of "The Pink Panther" or the titular wheelchair-bound Nazi of "Dr. Strangelove." But when Sellers puts all the bombast aside, he is still one of the most compelling screen presences of the 20th Century, and nowhere is that better captured than his Oscar-nominated turn in "Being There." Hal Ashby may not be one of the names that have lingered the most from the days of New Hollywood, but his keen eye for humanity mixed with biting social satire made for some terrific pictures such as this and "Harold and Maude."

"Being There" sees Sellers play Chance, a simple gardener who really only knows about the world through what he sees on television. When his benefactor dies, the cloistered Chance must venture out into the real world, where he is accidentally hit by the car of an old, wealthy businessman. Chance, his name misheard as "Chauncey Gardiner," enters high society and politics, where everyone thinks he is some kind of sage, brilliant man but, in actuality, is just as simple as he ever was. The film manages to be slyly funny without ever really making Chance a target for mockery, and it features one of the most beautiful endings in cinema history. This was Sellers' penultimate film before he died in 1980, and it's quite a high to go out on.