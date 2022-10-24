Joaquin Phoenix And Rooney Mara Board Pawel Pawlikowski's The Island

With 2018's "Cold War," Paweł Pawlikowski proved that he had a knack for depicting complicated and sometimes frustrating romances. Now, the Oscar-nominated director is looking to continue this motif with "The Island," his newest film which is slated to begin shooting in 2023. To make things even spicier, The Hollywood Reporter writes that real-life couple Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara will play the couple at the center of this assuredly tense yet romantic film.

The film will seek international distribution at the American Film Market, which will be held from November 1 to November 6. FilmNation Entertainment will handle the international rights, while WME Independent will seek a distributor for the United States. In a statement from FilmNation, CEO Glen Basner called Pawlikowski one of the best directors currently working.

"Paweł bringing this story of jealousy, betrayal, and murder in a Garden of Eden is exactly what we all need to drive audiences back to the cinema," Basner wrote.