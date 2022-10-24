Joaquin Phoenix And Rooney Mara Board Pawel Pawlikowski's The Island
With 2018's "Cold War," Paweł Pawlikowski proved that he had a knack for depicting complicated and sometimes frustrating romances. Now, the Oscar-nominated director is looking to continue this motif with "The Island," his newest film which is slated to begin shooting in 2023. To make things even spicier, The Hollywood Reporter writes that real-life couple Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara will play the couple at the center of this assuredly tense yet romantic film.
The film will seek international distribution at the American Film Market, which will be held from November 1 to November 6. FilmNation Entertainment will handle the international rights, while WME Independent will seek a distributor for the United States. In a statement from FilmNation, CEO Glen Basner called Pawlikowski one of the best directors currently working.
"Paweł bringing this story of jealousy, betrayal, and murder in a Garden of Eden is exactly what we all need to drive audiences back to the cinema," Basner wrote.
An unconventional love story
So, what exactly is this Garden of Eden that FilmNation is teasing? According to The Hollywood Reporter, "The Island" will take place on a secluded island owned by an American couple. Unfortunately, their personal paradise might not be that way for long, as a yacht-sailing millionaire and a rich countess arrive, turning their lives and relationships upside down. While not confirmed, it is likely that Phoenix and Mara will play the island-owning couple, which could result in some intense chemistry.
In addition to directing, Pawlikowski will also write the film's script, although he won't serve as a producer. Those duties will be handled primarily by Apocalypso Pictures and Brightstar. Other producing partners include Wildside, Vision Distribution, Sky Group, and Extreme Emotions.
With Pawlikowski setting "The Island" up as his next film, now is the perfect time to get acquainted with his filmography. "Cold War," which he received an Oscar nomination for Best Director for, is an absolute must-watch. Not only that, but 2004's "My Summer of Love" and 2011's "The Woman in the Fifth" are two love stories that solidify the director's ability to translate passionate yet troubled relationships on screen.
"The Island" will begin filming sometime in 2023.