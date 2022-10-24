Tobin Bell Is Somehow Returning As Jigsaw For The Next Saw Movie

Jigsaw is starting to seem a bit like Michael Myers: no matter how many times you kill this dude, he'll just keep coming back. That's right, Tobin Bell is apparently set to return for the next installment of the "Saw" franchise, which will be the tenth in the series if you count last year's in-universe spinoff "Spiral." The news comes from One Take News (via The Hollywood Reporter) today, with the outlet revealing that producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules confirmed the casting in a statement.

While it's totally expected that the franchise that started in 2004 with James Wan's "Saw" would pull out all the stops for a nice, round number like "Saw X," the fact remains that Bell's character died way back in "Saw III." The once anonymous antagonist, who was eventually revealed to be torture trap-obsessed engineer John Kramer, appeared in flashbacks and recordings for several more films. At this point, Bell has been playing a dead character on and off for the past 15 years, so it'll be interesting to see if the new film makes any attempts to de-age the actor for the part — or if it'll just put him in a backward hat again, like when Jigsaw was undercover in a crowd in "Saw 3D."