Vinland Saga Season 2 Trailer: The Anime Series Returns To Both Netflix And Crunchyroll

The fall 2022 anime season has been an embarrassment of riches between "Spy x Family," "My Hero Academia," the new "Gundam," "Chainsaw Man" and many more, but it is time to prepare for what comes next. That's because the winter 2023 season is around the corner and it is also packing banger after banger. The return of "Tokyo Revengers," the final, final season of "Attack of Titan," "Trigun: Stampede," and also, "Vinland Saga."

The first season of "Vinland Saga" was one of the best new anime in years, an exquisitely-animated tale of violence and revenge, an exciting story of a young Viking trying to get vengeance for the murder of his father, that evolves into a fascinating exploration of leadership, corruption, religion, and violence.

The new trailer expands on the story of the new season, called the "Farmland Arc," which is considered a rather divisive storyline that is either hated for how it slows down the action, or praised for deepening the themes and storytelling as the world gets bigger. As the trailer shows, Thorfinn is now working as a slave for a farmer in Denmark, struggling to find something to do with his life now that his goal of killing Askeladd and avenging his father died with the mercenary.