Who Is The Villain In The Final Episode Of Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi?

In E.K. Johnston's 2016 novel "Ahsoka", the titular former Jedi takes to the distant farming planet of Raada to hide from the Empire and try to find some kind of peace after the events of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith."

She finds herself working on a farm, and quickly sees that the Empire is increasing its presence and making life difficult for the locals. Ahsoka has left her lightsabers on a distant moon, as we saw in the final episode of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," and has no weapons to defend herself. When an Inquisitor known as the Sixth Brother arrives on Raada, she has a confrontation with him. She's able to destroy his lightsaber and kill him with it. She then takes the red kyber crystals from the remains and heal them enough to make new lightsabers: the white sabers she uses from that point forward.

The Sixth Brother has a different design from what we see in "Tales of the Jedi," both in the "Ahsoka" novel and in the Marvel comic books that document the work of the Inquisitorius. However, the story flourishes in this episode of "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi" are similar enough to "Ahsoka" that they could be a retelling of what had already happened. The Lucasfilm story group has said that "Star Wars" stories will vary depending on the medium they appear in, which lends credence to the idea that this villain could very well be the Sixth Brother.