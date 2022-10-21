Slash/Back Director Nyla Innuksuk Lived In A High School While Shooting Her Alien Invasion Movie [Exclusive Interview]

This is almost like a Richard Linkater movie invaded by aliens.

[Laughs] I love it.

Was that hangout feel, the sometimes mundane teenage life, important to you?

Yeah, it was one of the things that — well, working with teenagers, I really had such a blast. Certainly, in developing the project, we realized that even if this crazy thing was going on, this kind of apocalyptic thing, that they would still somehow find the time to be talking about boys and gossip and that sort of thing. So being able to play around with some of that stuff and the bored teenagers was really fun. Our cast is just such a fun group.

It's refreshing to watch creature effects all in daylight and not hidden by night. How did you want to strike the balance with practical and CG?

Yeah, it was pretty crazy only because — well, it was as if it was over the course of one day in this town where for 11 days the sun just sets in the sky, and then just circles around and never sets. And so, of course, this is a community where the weather was constantly changing every single day, and so to match throughout the summer was bonkers. I also had shot in the Arctic in the winter time when it's dark out, and I know I did not want to do that. I think Pang and the Arctic is so beautiful in the summer, and it's a way that people haven't really seen the Arctic before, I think. I thought that would be really special.

Within this community of Pang, in the summer, once the sun's out, the kids just kind of have a run of the town, because the parents still have to go to work, but they're done with school and just out at all hours of the day. It's just expected, because there's soon going to be 24-hour darkness. This time of the year when the kids start to take over the town, I think, was just a fun time to explore.

I love the idea of working with practical effects, and I really wanted to do as much practical as possible. We actually did the entire polar bear sequence practically. I had this big, huge polar bear suit made for our contortionist and it was made so that he could only wear it if he was backwards and upside down. And so, he was having to be fully arched, and he was running downhill like that for a full day. I thought it looked so cool, but so weird. I knew it was almost a little too campy or something, which I kind of liked, but we just ended up replacing that with the CGI bear and matching the movements.

Our contortionist, Troy [James], we worked together to figure out how would a creature move if it was made up of all these tentacles, and then how would it walk? And he's amazing. Double-jointed in every joint, and can do these crazy things. So whenever we had these aliens that take over animals and wear their skins as disguises, that when they were in human form, Troy, he would be wearing the skin-suit versions of the actor's skins, and performing all the body movements.

Ofilio [Portillo] did the stunt-heavy stuff. If you ever saw two creatures at once, then it would be the two of them. And Ofilio would kind of learn the movements from Troy, although Troy really was able to do things that other humans just can't do. And then getting to work with a different group of awesome, cool people to make the CG stuff, that was also just another kind of fun. Thinking about that more as enhancements, and then figuring out the tentacle-movements, and all on a budget.

For me, that's one of the big draws to making genre. Part of me feels it's got to be more fun than making other movies because you're getting to work with people on these really cool solutions. Like, "How do we make the practical version of the CG ship?" Because we made the CG ship first and then shot the opening scene later. And so, our practical effects person just made a practical version of the CG ship, but in much smaller form. They made it so that it could connect to a pump, so someone could be pumping it and making it beat. It was also connected to another thing so it could have smoke coming out.

Of course, that was all shot during the pandemic when we had to have such a limited crew. It meant we couldn't bring up our special effects team. We were having to have our producers and aides pumping [for the ship]. But those were the times where you're trying to figure out these crazy solutions and it was like, "Do you know what? This kind of reminds me of being back in high school with my friends, figuring out how to make the blood spray in this direction."