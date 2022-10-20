The Good Nurse Writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns On The True Crime Story And Lessons From 1917 [Exclusive Interview]

The movie does play like a psychological horror movie. Did you approach it that way?

Yeah, I think it's one of the scariest horror movies because it's true. And also, because one of the villains has been caught and is behind bars, but the other villain of the piece, the healthcare system, the structure that we all live within, is still out there and rife and I think desperately need overhaul. I think all of that makes it incredibly scary. The book kept me up at night. When I first started reading it, I sat to read one chapter, to politely decline, because I didn't want to write a serial killer movie. And then I read the whole book in one sitting. It was absolutely terrifying. It was terrifying that this happened.

You mentioned you were apprehensive to write a serial killer movie, and there are elements of true crime stories you don't like. How'd you want to tell Charlie's story going beyond what we usually see from true crime stories?

I think there's a tendency with true crime, and even with us as people, to make these men and these women do these heinous crimes, to make them "other." To put them away from you, or to find a reason that they do it. So it makes you feel safe. You're like, "Oh, that is why that happened." Or, "They are demons." Or, "They're evil." I think the truth of it is that there is humanity in Charles Cullen, and that made him so much scarier because he was her best friend. And I do genuinely believe — and I believe because that's what Amy told me — that he was a good friend. He helped save her life. And I don't think he was acting, I don't think he needed to act.

So, if you weigh up that duality, I think you become totally mystified by it because it's so hard to grasp. But you also have a feeling of like, "Well, what is this? I can't really look away because parts of me are in there." It is the human experience that Amy went through. What I also love is he wasn't defeated with violence. Charles Cullen wasn't bullied into a confession by two big cops. He confessed because Amy used her humanity to remind him that he was human and to make him do the right thing. That's the only way he could ever have been stopped.

We always are, especially in film and TV, we're stuck in the cycle of violence stops violence, but in reality, that's not always the case. I think we need to move more towards that with this idea of, "Can humanity, can empathy, can understanding stop violence? Can it help us repair our broken systems?" And as a writer, when you get this kind of material, you have to pinch yourself a lot. And I basically spent 10 years pinching myself.

Did you often find you really didn't have to heighten elements for cinematic purposes?

This was my first paid job, so I've probably been doing this for close to a decade. I think in the first iteration it was more like "Silence of the Lambs." It was more arch and more horror. And then as I came to get a real grasp on the story, and as [the director] Tobias came on board, we really then began to understand that the scariest version is the truest version. If we can invent almost nothing, and we can stand by this film and say, "This all happened," I think then you get real thrills. And it has so little violence, which, for a serial killer movie, is rare.

I think when you see it, sometimes — there's that scene in the diner where he slams his hand on the table. I've watched that in cinemas full of people and everyone jumps. And it's because these suggestions of violence, I think, are powerful. I think they're more akin to our life and how things really happen.

I was pleased when Tobias came on board and we were aligned in, "Hey, let's make this truthful. Let's make this feel real and incredibly domestic." And through that, the audience can s*** themselves, hopefully.

It's kind of like how in "Zodiac," there are these brutal, horrifying scenes, but it's also terrifying because of the lack of answers or, as you put it, the threat of violence.

To me, the scary scene in "Zodiac" is when he is in that guy's basement and nothing happens. There's no violence, but there's this suggestion of violence. You know there's the capacity for violence. I think that's what Eddie [Redmayne] and Jessica do so beautifully in those scenes, is that you are aware that there is the capacity for a great evil. But you can't see it. Even when you're looking for it, you still can't see it.