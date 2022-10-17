Something In The Dirt Trailer: Benson And Moorhead Go Searching For Other Dimensions

Gee, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have become a bit of a hot commodity in the science-fiction space, huh? With their big mainstream break coming in the form of "Moon Knight" earlier this year, the multi-hyphenate duo are gearing up to release their fifth feature together, the festival darling "Something in the Dirt."

You may be asking yourself what this film is about, and if we're being completely honest, it's not that easy to put into words. As /Film's Chris Evangelista said in his review out of this year's Sundance Film Festival, it is "a strange, twisting, inscrutable path, and we're not entirely sure what's real and what's staged." That is far from a bad thing, though, as its recently-released trailer from distributor XYZ Films proves.

All of the complex and seemingly-disconnected visuals will probably have you believe that the film had a massive budget and crew. However, that is far from the case: According to Sundance, "Something in the Dirt" was actually filmed on a shoestring budget and with a crew of only twelve people, including Benson and Moorhead. That is some unbelievable stuff — almost as unbelievable as the twisty dimensional shenanigans our main characters Levi (Benson) and John (Moorhead) find themselves in.