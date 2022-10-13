Hellraiser's Cenobite Actors Talk About Wearing That Makeup And Their Backstories [Exclusive Interview]

Liles: It's extreme heat or it's outside, overnight, extreme cold. So there's a lot to deal with. And then you have to act on top of that. So it's really a physical and mental challenge of, "I'm going to take one breath at a time through the whole day. I'm going to be fine. I have people taking care of me." And the best thing in the world is at the end of the day when they say, "You ready to get out?" And you're like, "Yes!" You never say, "No, can I, in another hour or two, can I?" You're like, "Oh my God, I love all of you so much!" That's the best moment, when you're being birthed out of this thing and you're gross and sweaty and sticky with lube and you just can't wait to take a shower and go to sleep.

In the mythology of "Hellraiser," all the Cenobites were once human. What kind of backstories did you invent for the Weeper, the Gasp, and the Chatterer?

Olorunnife: For the Weeper? The first thing that came to mind is: I'm called the Weeper for a reason. I've got this weep. Where did the weep come from? Why am I weeping? What type of weep am I doing? Am I weeping for myself? Am I weeping for you? What does the weep mean? So I think that was kind of what I played with in my head when I was thinking of the backstory for my character. I didn't get a backstory for my character. And obviously the Weeper is new to the franchise, so basically, I just created one. And what I had created was that the Weeper was someone, when they were human, who didn't have an easy life. Probably had a major loss. I know we've got a "mother" Cenobite [in the film as well], but whether there was a loss of a child or loss of something significant. But then [the Weeper] was given that chance of a new life as a Cenobite.