Deadstream Filmmakers Talk About Shooting Their Rocking Found-Footage Movie In A Haunted House [Exclusive Interview]

Congratulations on making a character who's unlikable and yet so enjoyable to watch.

Joseph: Well, first of all, thank you for saying that. We take that as a big compliment because that was the thing we were the most self-conscious about, probably, in making the movie and probably the thing that changed the most from conception to where it ended up.

Vanessa: I think the whole time we were just terrified that we were making a movie with a camera on one guy's face and thinking that was a good idea, and then also just about a naturally unlikable character. And so, I think that anything that was working just came out from the terror of us just being like, "Let's make this movie as watchable as possible."

Joseph, how was that the part that changed the most?

Joseph: Well, when it very first started, there was no unlikable aspect to this guy. He was just a guy that was really scared and that was his thing and there were no teeth to it. I think as we started to lean into controversy, we kept going, "We need to go more and more and more with it," but then it got to the point where we were just afraid. There might not be any likability or any quality about him that makes you want to continue this journey with him, whether he dies or not.

We just kept refining it and we researched a lot of influencers, actual YouTube influencers. And throughout the process, even though we went into it not having a lot of respect for some of these big names that were tied to controversy, we started to realize that there was indeed an art behind what they were doing, there were likable qualities about them — otherwise they wouldn't actually have an audience.

So we went into our script and started trying to inject this character with some traits where you could actually believe that he has an audience, even if it's not you that wanted to watch this guy, there are believably people out there who really love him. So we started adding some self-deprecation aspects to Shawn where people will troll him about something and he'll just roll with it and make a joke and throw it back at them and things like that, hoping that people could find some likability in him.

There's not really the question in the movie, "Can this guy be redeemed in this house?"

Vanessa: I think in 80 minutes, there's no way this guy can dig himself out of whatever he's dug himself into. But I think, at least for me, I try to find my way into the character a little bit, which is just relating to this idea of being relevant on the internet and having an art form that you need other people to watch. That would be filmmaking for me; for him, it's his channel. But I wanted to feel some sympathy with him in the sense that that's his thing, that's his job that he's putting everything into. But yeah, I don't think we ever had a discussion about real redemption for Shawn.

Joseph: Actually, [what] we were talking about when we first started was that idea that you just touched on, which is like, "Can you actually be redeemed in 80 minutes?" The answer is no, but maybe in the future somebody can, but usually what happens is a streamer or a YouTuber will have a controversy and immediately there's an apology. Usually the apology video digs deeper and accidentally they start saying things or they start doing something that becomes more offensive and alienates more people.

And so, we thought if this guy feels bad by the end of the movie, we should try to do a little bit of an arc, but he's getting in his own way of actually being redeemed. So we do have an apology that is baked with kind of digging the hole deeper for him while he's trying to apologize to people that he's hurt. So that was pretty fun, deciding we're not actually going to change this person to be a good person, but he thinks in his mind that he's a better person now.