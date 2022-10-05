Star Trek's Kate Mulgrew Is Open To Exploring A Live-Action Future For Captain Janeway

September 8 has been designated — by the people who designate such things — as Star Trek Day. The date is the anniversary of the first airing of "Star Trek" in the United States in 1966. In recent years, Trek's parent company Paramount, has turned Star Trek Day into a straight-up Trek convention-cum-marketing bonanza. Upcoming TV shows are often announced, and Trek merchandise flies off the shelves. Trek may take place in a post-capitalist world, but the makers of Trek most certainly do not.

Given the convention-like atmosphere of Star Trek Day, many of the franchise's biggest stars return for appearances and interviews. As of this writing, the next Trek project to hit the airwaves will be the back half of the first season of "Star Trek: Prodigy," due on Paramount+ on October 27, 2022. "Prodigy," a kid-friendly animated series released under the Nickelodeon banner, is about an abandoned Starfleet vessel called the U.S.S. Protostar that has been discovered by a group of alien teenagers who had recently escaped slavery in a distant galactic mine. The Protostar is equipped with an Emergency Command Hologram, installed to take control of the ship should its senior staff be absent. The hologram was programmed to look, sound, and behave like the famous Captain Janeway from "Star Trek: Voyager." The hologram is voiced by Kate Mulgrew, returning to the role after a fashion.

In a recent video Star Trek Day interview with Nuke the Fridge, Mulgrew talked about playing Janeway again, and announced that she would happily play the character in live-action again. Given that Patrick Stewart returned to the role of Captain Picard in the fittingly named "Star Trek: Picard," it seems like all doors are now open. Mulgrew, of course, has taken notice.