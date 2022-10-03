Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon Director Ana Lily Amirpour Has Questions [Exclusive Interview]

So the question of the movie — at least the one I think it's worth asking — is, can you generally like people today?

I would love to know it. Can you?

I don't know. I used to be more optimistic. Was that a big question on your mind when making "Mona Lisa?"

It's always on my mind.

How do you feel about that question today?

It's a tough question. I don't like people a lot of the time, but when I do like a person, I tend to like them a lot. I don't midrange like the majority of people. I can't do it in a middle of the road way, so I feel like it's this extreme, like ... people are just at each other's throats and for nonsense reasons. People don't seem to be interested in gathering information from each other and understanding each other. People seem to be interested in categorizing each other and quickly dismissing each other.

I think that's becoming more and more the case with the internet and social media in the last eight years or whatever it's been. I think people are even blind to noticing how they've been hypnotized by it and trained into a new way of relating with each other. So yeah, I think it's a critical question. It's like, what are we going to become with this lack of being able to tolerate each other?

It's a scary question, but I appreciate the movie doesn't try to answer it. The story does kind of reflect the highs and lows you can feel about that question, though. Some moments and interactions are exhilarating and joyful, and the next moment, humanity's ugly face comes back.

Yeah. I think for this movie, especially for me, I was consciously needing to be optimistic. I needed to see that delicate little temporal friendship between her and that kid, allowing a moment of a safe place. When you find a friend who you get them and they get you, it's just a natural, easy, safe place. It's such a unicorn.

It's such a special thing to have a real friend and friendship. They go away. If you think back to childhood, these friends that your whole life was defined by for a year, or whatever period of time, and then it's gone. And then you'll meet someone else. And maybe some people don't serve you anymore. You know what I mean? It's not how it was, but it is a safe place. So there are those moments and those people that help you just have a moment of calm.

But then, yeah, you're back in the madness. I think the whole thing about the questions, and it's nice to hear you say you appreciate it — I feel like people, another thing they're impatient about, especially in movies is, you just want all the answers at the end of an hour and a half? Really? Look at this f***ing world. You really are so lazy and entitled that you think that a movie can't be as complicated as life is? Do you go to bed at the end of every day with all the answers?

And even in big movies, the answers are usually not as satisfying as the questions.

Yeah, but it can be satisfying. A good movie is a good movie. I loved "Top Gun: Maverick” and I thought it was just so fun. I cried and I just was so satisfied and grateful that Tom Cruise worked so hard to make those big popcorn movies that we don't really have anymore at that quality level. It does sum things up and gives you peace. It can do that, too. Movies can do anything, but sometimes I feel like people will be like, "Well, nothing is explained. I don't understand everything." And I'm like, "Well, yeah. You don't understand everything." It's exactly the point.

Or even just the need for backstory or exposition.

Oh, all the time. Again, it depends. It could be good. There are so many different movies. I have heard that from people sometimes, they're like, "How did she ... how are we going to figure out..." I'm like, "Hey, I'll make a sequel and you'll get a little more information."

It's the same thing, it's an hour and a half of a movie. How much can you know about anything? If you go to a grocery store and have an interaction with a cashier, you're going to know certain things just in that brief interaction, but you're not going to know everything. You know what I mean? It's an hour and a half, two hours. I watched the docuseries about Michael Jordan and I got a lot of information, but I still don't know everything.

I don't know everything about myself, so how could I know everything about everything in a two-hour movie? I think what's more interesting is what we don't know, and just the fact that you have questions. If you're starting to think about what the answers are to the questions, then it's still alive. If the question is answered, done, close the book, go get a hot dog. You know what I mean? But if it didn't, you're still like, "Whoa, what was that? What then?"