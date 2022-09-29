Danny Boyle Is Directing A Dance Adaptation Of The Matrix, But What The Hell Does That Mean?

Have you ever read a news story that makes less sense the more you read into it? Well, you're about to have that same experience with this news I'm about to deliver. Warner Bros. Theater Ventures, which is apparently a division within Warner Bros. Discovery, announced that it will be bringing "The Matrix" to life in an unexpected way — through the power of dance. A stage show, titled "Free Your Mind," will be directed by Danny Boyle and was commissioned for Factory International, an in-construction arts venue in Manchester, U.K.

"Combining the hip-hop choreography of hundreds of dancers with the latest immersive design, 'Free Your Mind' will take audiences on a thrilling journey through 'The Matrix' and into a new realm of possibilities," reads the official press release for the show. Kenrick "H2O" Sandy will choreograph the production, with music composed by Michael "Mikey J." Asante.

However, the show won't include just dancing. According to the announcement, large-scale sculptures will be created by artist Es Devlin as part of the show's set design, and its script will be written by Sabrina Mahfouz.