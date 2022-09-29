Bros Stars Miss Lawrence And Ts Madison Didn't Expect The Movie To Be A Movement [Exclusive Interview]

I want to hear about both of your characters. What was the core of who Angela and Wanda are, and what was the moment where you were like, 'I figured them out'?

Lawrence: When I first got the script and understood who Wanda was, I found a few spots or a few things that I could connect with. Wanda is a leader. She's the head of the board. She is a very mildly spoken person. She is the calm of the force. Wanda is the one that keeps the board together and on task at all times.

Madison: For me, Angela was the strong black trans woman, but yet she was very soft-spoken. So for me, the character was totally different from TS Madison. And I think it challenged me as an actor to... what is it?

Lawrence: Pull back.

Madison: To pull back, because I'm so loud, alive, and in color.

Lawrence: And in color.

Madison: In color! And it was a challenge, but my presence in the movie and my facial expressions and the things that I said ... it fell right into places that it needed to fall in for the movie.

Was it a collaborative process? Were there conversations with Billy and with Nick about who they are? Or was that something that you found in the filming?

Lawrence: I think they knew exactly who they wanted the characters to be. They did give us some leeway and a little freedom to explore with the delivery of the characters, but they knew what they wanted the characters to be and what their purpose was.

I've heard that there was a lot of improv in those boardroom meeting scenes.

Lawrence: Yeah, there were some. I think the flow of it was, we got the base of it down first, as it was written, and then Billy and Nick will say, "Okay, now go for it!"

Madison: Yeah.

Lawrence: "Let me hear what y'all got to throw out there." But what makes that easy is when we all understood and got the tone of who our characters were and why our characters were there. So it made for an easy improv conversation amongst the board.

Madison: Well, I would've loved to really not be so reserved in the film. But once again, I do feel that the way that the character was portrayed in the movie, it did what it was supposed to do for the parts that it needed to be, because TS Madison shouldn't always be loud and in color. You should be able to display your power in the way that Angela did it there in the movie, sitting on the board and bringing your ideas to the board.