Disney Epcot Mascot Figment Is Getting A Movie From Seth Rogen And Detective Pikachu Writers
If you are in any way interested in the Walt Disney theme parks, then you probably have heard the name Figment before. This little purple dragon is a staple over at the EPCOT park at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and he's got quite the popular and committed fanbase. Now, he's taking his magic of imagination to the big screen.
Deadline exclusively reported that a movie based around the character of Figment is in the works by writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit. The duo helped bring "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" to life back in 2019, so they have some pretty well-tested experience in taking a beloved character and giving them a new lease on life. They are expected to work with Disney and Seth Rogen's production banner Point Grey on the project, although no other details have been announced.
Disney has not yet provided comment on the project, nor have Hernandez or Samit. However, it is likely we'll get an official confirmation soon.
One little spark of inspiration
This won't be the first time Figment has been in a Disney movie, having appeared in cameos in "Inside Out" and "Toy Story 4." However, it will certainly be his biggest appearance outside of EPCOT to date. After being created by Walt Disney Imagineers Steve Kirk and Tony Baxter in 1983, he starred in his own attraction at the Imagination! pavilion at EPCOT, simply titled "Journey Into Imagination." The original incarnation of the ride lasted until 1998 when it was replaced with the less-fondly-remembered "Journey Into YOUR Imagination," which cut Figment out altogether. However, the character returned in 2002 with "Journey Into Imagination with Figment," which is still operating to this day.
Admittedly, I'm not a big Disney parks fan. However, as someone who is greatly familiar with the parks by proxy of growing up in central Florida, I understand that the fanbase around Figment is extremely passionate. Figment fans adore that little guy, and honestly, he is cute enough to justify that type of reaction. I bring this up because these fans are likely going to be the most vocal critics and skeptics of this movie, even if they are excited for it, just because they enjoy the character so much. Not to put pressure on the filmmakers or anything, but they'll need to really impress these fans if you want to win them over. No biggie!