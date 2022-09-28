Disney Epcot Mascot Figment Is Getting A Movie From Seth Rogen And Detective Pikachu Writers

If you are in any way interested in the Walt Disney theme parks, then you probably have heard the name Figment before. This little purple dragon is a staple over at the EPCOT park at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and he's got quite the popular and committed fanbase. Now, he's taking his magic of imagination to the big screen.

Deadline exclusively reported that a movie based around the character of Figment is in the works by writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit. The duo helped bring "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" to life back in 2019, so they have some pretty well-tested experience in taking a beloved character and giving them a new lease on life. They are expected to work with Disney and Seth Rogen's production banner Point Grey on the project, although no other details have been announced.

Disney has not yet provided comment on the project, nor have Hernandez or Samit. However, it is likely we'll get an official confirmation soon.